  Jeongeun Lee appreciates her caddie despite a disappointing finish at the 2025 FM Championship

Jeongeun Lee appreciates her caddie despite a disappointing finish at the 2025 FM Championship

By Aheli Chakraborty
Published Sep 01, 2025 20:16 GMT
LPGA: CPKC Women
LPGA: CPKC Women's Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Jeongeun Lee finished tied for 20th at the FM Championship alongside three others after posting a 10-under total, a result that fell short of expectations given her position after two rounds.

Despite the disappointing finish, Jeongeun Lee took to her official Instagram account and shared a series of pictures from the FM Championship. Thanking her caddie and the event, she wrote:

“@fmchamp ❤️🙏 Thank you. Thank you very much to Yoo-hyun Kim for working hard for 3 days🙏 Super Trainer Dream Team Hero Caddy 🦸 ♂️ @cheolyu__golf”
She opened with a 2-under 70 in round one, making birdies at the second and ninth before a bogey at the 14th prevented her from going lower. The second round was her best, a 5-under 67 that included birdies on the first, fourth, 10th, 13th, and 14th holes, moving her to seven under at the halfway mark and inside the top 10.

From there, her momentum stalled. In round three, she bogeyed the opening hole, recovered with birdies at the third and fourth, but gave shots back at the 13th and 15th before a birdie at 17 salvaged a 2-under 70, keeping her at nine under overall. The final round offered little progress. Another bogey at the first hole set the tone before birdies briefly lifted her to 10 under at the fourth and seventh. However, a dropped shot at 13 and just one more birdie at 17 left her with a 1-under 71.

What began as a promising week unraveled over the weekend as Lee failed to build on a strong start, her scoring stalling when others made a charge. Instead of contending, she slipped down the leaderboard, settling for a share of 20th in what ultimately became a disappointing finish given her early position.

How has Jeongeun Lee's 2025 season been so far?

Jeongeun Lee’s 2025 season on the LPGA Tour has been challenging, marked by inconsistent results and several missed cuts. While she has managed a few decent finishes, including a tie for 13th at the Founders Cup and a tie for 20th at the FM Championship, most tournaments have ended early for her. Prize money earnings have reflected this uneven run, with multiple events bringing in no returns.

Below is a detailed breakdown of Jeongeun Lee's performances throughout the year, showing her position and prize money at each stop on the LPGA calendar so far:

FM Championship: T20, $45,192

CPKC Women’s Open: T36, $15,395

The Standard Portland Classic: CUT, $0

Dow Championship: CUT, $0

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: CUT, $0

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give: CUT, $0

U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally: CUT, $0

MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba: CUT, $0

Mizuho Americas Open: CUT, $7,479

Black Desert Championship presented by Greater Zion: CUT, $0

The Chevron Championship: CUT, $0

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro: T47, $13,879

Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass: CUT, $0

Blue Bay LPGA: T48, $8,234

Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands: T13, $29,235

Aheli Chakraborty

Aheli is a golf writer

