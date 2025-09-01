Jeongeun Lee appreciates her caddie despite a disappointing finish at the 2025 FM Championship

Jeongeun Lee finished tied for 20th at the FM Championship alongside three others after posting a 10-under total, a result that fell short of expectations given her position after two rounds.Despite the disappointing finish, Jeongeun Lee took to her official Instagram account and shared a series of pictures from the FM Championship. Thanking her caddie and the event, she wrote:“@fmchamp ❤️🙏 Thank you. Thank you very much to Yoo-hyun Kim for working hard for 3 days🙏 Super Trainer Dream Team Hero Caddy 🦸 ♂️ @cheolyu__golf” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe opened with a 2-under 70 in round one, making birdies at the second and ninth before a bogey at the 14th prevented her from going lower. The second round was her best, a 5-under 67 that included birdies on the first, fourth, 10th, 13th, and 14th holes, moving her to seven under at the halfway mark and inside the top 10.From there, her momentum stalled. In round three, she bogeyed the opening hole, recovered with birdies at the third and fourth, but gave shots back at the 13th and 15th before a birdie at 17 salvaged a 2-under 70, keeping her at nine under overall. The final round offered little progress. Another bogey at the first hole set the tone before birdies briefly lifted her to 10 under at the fourth and seventh. However, a dropped shot at 13 and just one more birdie at 17 left her with a 1-under 71.What began as a promising week unraveled over the weekend as Lee failed to build on a strong start, her scoring stalling when others made a charge. Instead of contending, she slipped down the leaderboard, settling for a share of 20th in what ultimately became a disappointing finish given her early position.How has Jeongeun Lee's 2025 season been so far?Jeongeun Lee’s 2025 season on the LPGA Tour has been challenging, marked by inconsistent results and several missed cuts. While she has managed a few decent finishes, including a tie for 13th at the Founders Cup and a tie for 20th at the FM Championship, most tournaments have ended early for her. Prize money earnings have reflected this uneven run, with multiple events bringing in no returns.Below is a detailed breakdown of Jeongeun Lee's performances throughout the year, showing her position and prize money at each stop on the LPGA calendar so far:FM Championship: T20, $45,192CPKC Women’s Open: T36, $15,395The Standard Portland Classic: CUT, $0Dow Championship: CUT, $0KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: CUT, $0Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give: CUT, $0U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally: CUT, $0MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba: CUT, $0Mizuho Americas Open: CUT, $7,479Black Desert Championship presented by Greater Zion: CUT, $0The Chevron Championship: CUT, $0JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro: T47, $13,879Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass: CUT, $0Blue Bay LPGA: T48, $8,234Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands: T13, $29,235