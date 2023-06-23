Jessica Korda suffers huge setback as she WDs from US Women’s Open held at the Pebble Beach

Czech-American golfer Jessica Korda has withdrawn from the upcoming US Women's Open Championship, which is scheduled to be held from July 6 at the Pebble Beach Golf Links. She is one of the three exempted players to withdraw from the upcoming major LPGA event.

Currently ranked No. 40 in the Rolex Rankings, Korda has been suffering from a back injury for a while, which forced her to take an indefinite break from golf.

Jessica Korda and her sister Nelly Korda at the 2021 Solheim Cup (via Getty Images)

Jessica Korda had to withdraw from the Cognizant Founders Cup last month after the first round due to her back injury. She was hoping to regain her fitness ahead of the upcoming US Women's Open, but hasn't been able to.

Jessica Korda announced an indefinite break after withdrawing from Cognizant Founder's Cup 2023

Jessica Korda had to take a two-month break due to a rib injury in 2022. She then had to cut short her schedule in November due to a back injury.

After withdrawing from Cognizant Founder's Cup last month, she took to social media to confirm that she was taking an indefinite break from golf. She wrote:

"The last year has been an extremely challenging time for me as I struggle with an injury in my back. Following the advice of my doctor and the guidance of my physio, we’ve committed countless hours of treatment at home and on the road for me to try and get my body healthy and ready to compete each week."

She added:

"Unfortunately, we’ve reached point where the pain is not improving, forcing me to have to withdraw out of several tournaments. As a competitor, it is upsetting to have to do this time and time again. At the advice of my medical team, I have made the tough decision to stop playing until I can get my back fully healthy."

Korda further stated that there was no "firm timeline" for her return and that she and her team were focused on getting her back to full fitness as soon as possible.

Since last year's US Women's Open Championship, Korda has just played 14 events. In 2023, she participated in only five events and withdrew midway through her last event.

It is not just Korda who has been suffering from multiple injuries which had been forcing her out of the game often. Even the legendary Tiger Woods has similar injury concerns, which have forced him out of the golf course since the 2023 Masters held in April.

Poll : 0 votes