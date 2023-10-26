JJ Jakovac reflects on Collin Morikawa praise after Zozo Championship victory: “It’s the highest praise for a caddie“

Collin Morikawa's campaign at the Zozo Championship ended in an emotional victory, breaking his 27-month-long winless streak on the PGA Tour. Needless to say, it was a memorable moment for the golfer, and it would not have been possible without the support of those closest to him.

Helping him on course was his caddie, J.J. Jakovac. The relationship between a caddie and golfer is one that requires good dynamics, strong knowledge, and trust in each other. After his win at the championship, Collin Morikawa went on to praise Jakovac highly for his support.

Needless to say, Jakovac was touched by the gesture, and speaking via the SiriusXM PGA Tour podcast, he explained the gratitude he felt towards Morikawa.

"I've said it before. Its the highest praise I think a caddie could ever get. The feeling is mutual. I mean, he respects me and I respect him. He works really hard. We have a good relationship off the course. I teared up when I heard what he said about me because it kind of validates you even though I know we're a good team and we do good things together out there," he said.

For Jakovac, it was most important that Collin Morikawa do well on the PGA Tour. Morikawa's emotional statements after winning the Zozo Championship will be something that Jakovac will cherish forever.

"If there's one person I want to tell me I'm doing a good job and to respect what I'm doing, it would be him. So, him saying that publically makes me just cherish it because it makes me feel like part of the team even more than I do. I'm just glad I can be out there and help him like that," he added.

"He’s everything. I wouldn’t be here right now without him," Collin Morikawa expressed gratitude for his caddie JJ Jakovac

Collin Morikawa cruised to a well-earned six-shot victory at the 2023 Zozo Championship.

He overturned a two-shot deficit to win at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba. After his victory, he pointed out his gratitude for his caddie.

In a post-round interview, he said:

"He’s the best. We’ve sat on the range for longer than I think I’ve ever hit balls on the range for the past two years. He’s stuck through it. He’s done more than what I could have ever asked out of a caddie, and that’s saying a lot."

He added:

"It’s not like these guys are just carrying a golf bag, you know?” he said. “He’s right there. He’s a friend, he’s a mentor, he’s someone I rely on, he’s someone I respect. He’s everything. I wouldn’t be here right now without him."

The pair have been together since 2019, and this was a well deserved victory for both.