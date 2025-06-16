JJ Spaun's coach will never "get the credit he deserves", says Anthony Kim following 2025 US Open

June 15 marked a glorious Sunday for JJ Spaun at Oakmont Country Club as he clinched the 2025 U.S. Open title. The 34-year-old has earned plenty of acclaim from the golf community and fans as a result of his performance amid difficult conditions. Now, LIV Golfer Anthony Kim has heaped praise on Spaun's coach.

Ad

Spaun's journey to his maiden major title was a remarkable one. The golfer lost his PGA Tour card at one point, and Spaun's swing coach Adam Schriber was instrumental behind his comeback. Schreiber's work behind the scenes was praised by Kim.

The LIV golf wildcard was vocal about Schreiber's contribution behind the 2025 U.S. Open winner's performance. According to Kim, JJ Spaun's swing coach remains an underrated name in the sport. Take a look at what Kim posted on his X (previously Twitter) account:

Ad

Trending

"Adam Schriber @usopengolf is 1 of the 5 best coaches ever and better human being. Never will get credit the he deserves. Also any1 can have a kid but being a real dad is another thing. Hope the real1s had a gr8 Father’s Day. SOBER is DOPE 🔥"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Coaches Adam Schriber and Josh Gregory played a key role in JJ Spaun's win. Gregory has helped Spaun with his short game, while Schriber is his swing coach.

Spaun is enjoying an excellent season on the PGA Tour, and came ever so close to winning The Players Championship in March, only to lose to Rory McIlroy in a playoff. He finally ended his three year wait for a title at the U.S. Open, and Schriber played a key role in his success.

Ad

When JJ Spaun explained the changes Adam Schriber brought to his game

JJ Spaun has made headlines with his performance at Oakmont Country Club. Where popular pros like Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, and Rory McIlroy faltered, Spaun kept his consistency intact. His title winning 65-foot birdie putt was nothing short of exemplary.

Before clinching the 2025 U.S. Open title, Spaun talked with the press about the role Adam Schriber has played in his impressive run on the PGA Tour. After the second round at Oakmont, the golfer said (quoted by ASAP Sports):

Ad

"Getting structure and consistency in my swing as far as how I need to work on things, what I need to do, and kind of a blueprint. We kind of found a blueprint to the key to my swing."

"We kind of go back to that square if things are a little off, if you know what I mean."

Spaun's consistency amid the tough setup of Oakmont was reflected through his stats. The PGA Tour pro gained +2.25 strokes putting, found 35 out of 56 fairways, and hit 71% greens in regulation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More