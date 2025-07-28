Joaquin Niemann close to exiting world ranking top-100 despite multiple LIV Golf wins

Joaquin Niemann won the LIV Golf UK on Sunday, his fifth title of the 2025 season. The Chilean golfer carded a round of 68, including five birdies and a bogey, to beat a charging Bubba Watson on final day at the JCB Golf and Country Club in Rocester. Despite the big win, the 26-year-old further slid down three places from 95 to 98th on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).Niemann, who has two PGA Tour names, was once ranked World No.15 before his big move to LIV Golf in 2022. For the unversed, the Saudi-backed circuit is yet to gain OWGR recognition due to its 54-hole and 54-player locked field format. Owing to this, the golfer has been on a freefall in the rankings despite winning multiple times.The latest three spot drop comes after Kurt Kitayama’s 3M Open victory saw him catapult 58 places from 97 to 39 in the rankings. Thorbjorn Olesen and Matt Wallace were among the other names who made big ranking moves after the PGA Tour event. Now, Niemann sits inches close to exiting the top-100 of the OWGR with PGA pros Emilliano Grillo and Rickie Fowler on his tail.For the unversed, Niemann won the LIV Golf UK just days after announcing split with his coach and caddie after missing the cut at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush. The former PGA Tour pro entered the final round of the competition with a six-shot lead in Rocester. However, he later admitted to feeling some pressure from Watson, before settling three shots clear on 17 under.Joaquin Niemann’s season so farJoaquin Niemann is having a stellar 2025 season and is currently leading LIV Golf’s individual championship. The Chilean golfer has now secured five titles – LIV Adelaide, Singapore, Mexico City, Virginia and United Kingdom. He has also consistently finished inside the top 25 in nine out of 11 events on the breakaway tour this season.However, his performances have not been on par with his results from the Saudi-backed circuit. The former PGA Tour pro made cuts at the Masters and the PGA Championship, finishing T29 and T8, respectively. However, he failed to make the cut at both the US Open and The Open Championship. The low results in major outings also doesn’t help the golfer’s attempt to fight his way up in the world rankings.Listed below is the breakdown of Joaquin Niemann’s 2025 season so far:LIV Golf Riyadh – T33LIV Golf Adelaide – 1stLIV Golf Hong Kong – T12LIV Golf Singapore – 1stLIV Golf Miami – T33Masters Tournament – T29LIV Golf Mexico City – 1stLIV Golf Korea – T20PGA Championship – T8LIV Golf Virginia – 1stUS Open – Missed CutLIV Golf Dallas – T23LIV Golf Andalucia – T23The Open Championship – Missed CutLIV Golf United Kingdom – 1stJoaquin Niemann will tee it up next at LIV Golf Chicago, being played at the Bolingbrook Golf Club from August 08-10.