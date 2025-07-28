  • home icon
  • Golf
  • LIV Golf 2025
  • Joaquin Niemann close to exiting world ranking top-100 despite multiple LIV Golf wins

Joaquin Niemann close to exiting world ranking top-100 despite multiple LIV Golf wins

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Jul 28, 2025 11:34 GMT
PGA: The 153rd Open - Second Round - Source: Imagn
LIV Golf UK champion Joaquin Niemann (Image via Imagn)

Joaquin Niemann won the LIV Golf UK on Sunday, his fifth title of the 2025 season. The Chilean golfer carded a round of 68, including five birdies and a bogey, to beat a charging Bubba Watson on final day at the JCB Golf and Country Club in Rocester. Despite the big win, the 26-year-old further slid down three places from 95 to 98th on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

Ad

Niemann, who has two PGA Tour names, was once ranked World No.15 before his big move to LIV Golf in 2022. For the unversed, the Saudi-backed circuit is yet to gain OWGR recognition due to its 54-hole and 54-player locked field format. Owing to this, the golfer has been on a freefall in the rankings despite winning multiple times.

The latest three spot drop comes after Kurt Kitayama’s 3M Open victory saw him catapult 58 places from 97 to 39 in the rankings. Thorbjorn Olesen and Matt Wallace were among the other names who made big ranking moves after the PGA Tour event. Now, Niemann sits inches close to exiting the top-100 of the OWGR with PGA pros Emilliano Grillo and Rickie Fowler on his tail.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

For the unversed, Niemann won the LIV Golf UK just days after announcing split with his coach and caddie after missing the cut at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush. The former PGA Tour pro entered the final round of the competition with a six-shot lead in Rocester. However, he later admitted to feeling some pressure from Watson, before settling three shots clear on 17 under.

Joaquin Niemann’s season so far

Joaquin Niemann is having a stellar 2025 season and is currently leading LIV Golf’s individual championship. The Chilean golfer has now secured five titles – LIV Adelaide, Singapore, Mexico City, Virginia and United Kingdom. He has also consistently finished inside the top 25 in nine out of 11 events on the breakaway tour this season.

Ad

However, his performances have not been on par with his results from the Saudi-backed circuit. The former PGA Tour pro made cuts at the Masters and the PGA Championship, finishing T29 and T8, respectively. However, he failed to make the cut at both the US Open and The Open Championship. The low results in major outings also doesn’t help the golfer’s attempt to fight his way up in the world rankings.

Ad
Ad

Listed below is the breakdown of Joaquin Niemann’s 2025 season so far:

  • LIV Golf Riyadh – T33
  • LIV Golf Adelaide – 1st
  • LIV Golf Hong Kong – T12
  • LIV Golf Singapore – 1st
  • LIV Golf Miami – T33
  • Masters Tournament – T29
  • LIV Golf Mexico City – 1st
  • LIV Golf Korea – T20
  • PGA Championship – T8
  • LIV Golf Virginia – 1st
  • US Open – Missed Cut
  • LIV Golf Dallas – T23
  • LIV Golf Andalucia – T23
  • The Open Championship – Missed Cut
  • LIV Golf United Kingdom – 1st

Joaquin Niemann will tee it up next at LIV Golf Chicago, being played at the Bolingbrook Golf Club from August 08-10.

About the author
Vishnu Mohan

Vishnu Mohan

Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Vishnu Mohan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications