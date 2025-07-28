Joaquin Niemann echoes $100M-worth rival’s bold take on his potential ranking

Joaquin Niemann won the LIV Golf UK, his fifth title of the 2025 season, on Sunday. The Chilean golfer beat Bubba Watson on final day at the JCB Golf and Country Club in Rocester to clinch the title, which seemingly impressed rival Jon Rahm. The Spaniard, worth $100M according to Celebrity Net worth, dubbed the Torque GC skipper “a top-10 player in the world.”Interestingly, Niemann has now agreed with Rahm’s bold take on his potential world ranking. For the unversed, LIV Golf is yet to receive Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) recognition. Owing to this, most Saudi-backed circuit golfers have been in a free fall in the rankings table. Niemann, who carded a round of 68 to beat a stacked field on Sunday, slid down three places from 95 to 98th on OWGR.Following this, the 26-year-old agreed to Rahm’s take on him being a top-rated player and said he ‘know he can win’ anywhere.Replying to a media query on whether he agrees to Jon Rahm’s take on him being a ‘top-10 player in the world,’ Joaquin Niemann said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“Yeah, for sure. I feel like I can -- anywhere that I go if I play my best game, I know I can win. I think that's the only thing that kind of matters for me, is to find that A-game more often.But, yeah, I mean, it is what it is. I love golf. I love competing. I love working for improvement and try to find those improvements, and I feel like every time it's harder and harder to find those small margins. That’s what drives me. Yeah, I mean, I'm really looking forward for what's coming for the end of the season.”What did Jon Rahm say about Joaquin Niemann?Jon Rahm, having finished T5 at LIV Golf UK at JCB Golf and Country Club, addressed rival Joaquin Niemann’s place in the world rankings. For the unversed, the Chilean golfer currently sits 98th on the OWGR while 19th in Data Golf’s rankings. Commenting on the same, the 2023 Masters champion dubbed Niemann “severely underrated.”The Spaniard, who currently trails the latter in the LIV individual season long standings, said the latter is “one of the best players in the world” and his wins were proof. The Legion XIII skipper said the 2x PGA Tour winner is “undoubtedly a top-10 player in the world” and the rankings aren’t a ‘true reflection’ of his game.Jon Rahm said on Sunday, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“In my mind, nowadays in golf, due to various circumstances, I think Joaquin is severely underrated. He’s one of the best players in the world, and he keeps proving it. When it comes to his game, he’s good at everything, right?... It’s never easy to win. To do it multiple times, let alone five times in a season, is quite impressive… He is undoubtedly a top-10 player in the world right now. I’m saying that conservatively.”Rahm, who has been a staunch critic of LIV Golf being denied ranking points, said he ‘doesn’t understand’ how Niemann trails him and a lot of others in the rankings. The European Ryder Cupper further added that the latter’s underwhelming major championships performances keep pushing him back. It is pertinent to note that Rahm, who is yet to win on the breakaway tour this season, sits 71st on OWGR.