LIV Golf star Joaquin Niemann has reportedly received a special invitation to the 2025 PGA Championship. He had received a similar invite last year as well.
Despite a spectacular performance in the 2024 LIV Golf season, Niemann is ranked 68th in the world since the league does not award OWGR points to golfers yet. However, the PGA Championship has a tradition of inviting players within the top 100 who haven't already qualified for the tournament. The Chilean golfer was one of the eight LIV Golfers invited last year.
Underdog Golf reported on X on Tuesday, that Niemann had been invited for the PGA Championship.
"Joaquin Niemann receives special invite to PGA Championship."
If Niemann has indeed been invited to the PGA Championship, he will be able to play in all Majors this year, except for the US Open. In January, the ace golfer was invited to the Masters.
The 26-year-old had placed T39 at Valhalla last year with a total score of seven-under. Xander Schauffele had lifted the Wanamaker Trophy with LIV Golfer Bryson DeChambeau finishing a close second.
How much did Joaquin Niemann earn at the 2024 PGA Championship?
Joaquin Niemann had finished T39 at the 2024 PGA Championship, tying with Aaron Rai and Jordan Smith. The trio earned $66,848.
Here's the full payout of the 2024 PGA Championship:
