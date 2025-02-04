Joaquin Niemann receives early invitation to the 2025 PGA Championship

By Ira Deokule
Modified Feb 04, 2025 23:44 GMT
2024 PGA Championship - Round Two
Joaquin Niemann at the 2024 PGA Championship

LIV Golf star Joaquin Niemann has reportedly received a special invitation to the 2025 PGA Championship. He had received a similar invite last year as well.

Despite a spectacular performance in the 2024 LIV Golf season, Niemann is ranked 68th in the world since the league does not award OWGR points to golfers yet. However, the PGA Championship has a tradition of inviting players within the top 100 who haven't already qualified for the tournament. The Chilean golfer was one of the eight LIV Golfers invited last year.

Underdog Golf reported on X on Tuesday, that Niemann had been invited for the PGA Championship.

"Joaquin Niemann receives special invite to PGA Championship."

If Niemann has indeed been invited to the PGA Championship, he will be able to play in all Majors this year, except for the US Open. In January, the ace golfer was invited to the Masters.

The 26-year-old had placed T39 at Valhalla last year with a total score of seven-under. Xander Schauffele had lifted the Wanamaker Trophy with LIV Golfer Bryson DeChambeau finishing a close second.

How much did Joaquin Niemann earn at the 2024 PGA Championship?

Joaquin Niemann at the 2024 PGA Championship (Source: Getty)
Joaquin Niemann at the 2024 PGA Championship (Source: Getty)

Joaquin Niemann had finished T39 at the 2024 PGA Championship, tying with Aaron Rai and Jordan Smith. The trio earned $66,848.

Here's the full payout of the 2024 PGA Championship:

  • Win: Xander Schauffele, $3.33 million
  • 2. Bryson DeChambeau, $1.99 million
  • 3. Viktor Hovland, $1.26 million
  • T4. Thomas Detry
  • Collin Morikawa, $814,000 each
  • T6. Justin Rose
  • Shane Lowry, $639,440 each
  • T8. Scottie Scheffler
  • Billy Horschel
  • Robert MacIntyre
  • Justin Thomas, $521,418 each
  • T12. Taylor Moore
  • Rory McIlroy
  • Lee Hodges
  • Sahith Theegala
  • Dean Burmester
  • Alex Noren, $359,943 each
  • T18: Rio Hisatune
  • Harris English
  • Tony Finau
  • Keegan Bradley
  • Austin Eckroat, $230,764 each
  • T23. Russell Henley
  • Tom Hoge
  • Maverick McNealy, $170,137 each
  • T26. Ben Kohles
  • Kurt Kitayama
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Tommy Fleetwood
  • Brian Harman
  • Min Woo Lee
  • Corey Conners
  • Tom Kim
  • Mark Hubbard, $113,962 each
  • T35. Brice Garnett
  • Max Homa
  • Hideki Matsuyama
  • Doug Ghim, $79,183 each
  • T39. Aaron Rai
  • Joaquin Niemann
  • Jordan Smith, $66,848 each
  • T43. Byeong Hun An
  • Lucas Herbert
  • Lucas Glover
  • Matt Wallace
  • Will Zalatoris
  • Dustin Johnson
  • Grayson Murray
  • Adam Svensson
  • Jordan Spieth
  • Jason Day, $48,969 each
  • T53. Thorbjorn Olesen
  • Jesper Svensson
  • Patrick Reed
  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Zac Blair
  • Andrew Putnam
  • Erik van Rooyen, $32,587 each
  • T60. Gary Woodland
  • Taylor Gooch
  • Adam Hadwin, $27,017 each
  • T63. Rickie Fowler
  • Cameron Young
  • Tyrrell Hatton
  • S.H. Kim
  • Cameron Smith, $25,202 each
  • T68. Nicolai Hojgaard
  • Luke Donald
  • Sebastian Soderberg
  • Rasmus Hojgaard, $23,538 each
  • 72. Braden Shattuck, $22,830
  • T73. Alejandro Tosti
  • Martin Kaymer, $22,560 each
  • 75. Ryan Fox, $22,350
  • 76. Stephan Jaeger, $22,230
  • 77. Jeremy Wells, $22,140
  • 78. Brendon Todd, $22,100

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
