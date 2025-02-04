LIV Golf star Joaquin Niemann has reportedly received a special invitation to the 2025 PGA Championship. He had received a similar invite last year as well.

Despite a spectacular performance in the 2024 LIV Golf season, Niemann is ranked 68th in the world since the league does not award OWGR points to golfers yet. However, the PGA Championship has a tradition of inviting players within the top 100 who haven't already qualified for the tournament. The Chilean golfer was one of the eight LIV Golfers invited last year.

Underdog Golf reported on X on Tuesday, that Niemann had been invited for the PGA Championship.

"Joaquin Niemann receives special invite to PGA Championship."

If Niemann has indeed been invited to the PGA Championship, he will be able to play in all Majors this year, except for the US Open. In January, the ace golfer was invited to the Masters.

The 26-year-old had placed T39 at Valhalla last year with a total score of seven-under. Xander Schauffele had lifted the Wanamaker Trophy with LIV Golfer Bryson DeChambeau finishing a close second.

How much did Joaquin Niemann earn at the 2024 PGA Championship?

Joaquin Niemann at the 2024 PGA Championship (Source: Getty)

Joaquin Niemann had finished T39 at the 2024 PGA Championship, tying with Aaron Rai and Jordan Smith. The trio earned $66,848.

Here's the full payout of the 2024 PGA Championship:

Win: Xander Schauffele, $3.33 million

2. Bryson DeChambeau, $1.99 million

3. Viktor Hovland, $1.26 million

T4. Thomas Detry

Collin Morikawa, $814,000 each

T6. Justin Rose

Shane Lowry, $639,440 each

T8. Scottie Scheffler

Billy Horschel

Robert MacIntyre

Justin Thomas, $521,418 each

T12. Taylor Moore

Rory McIlroy

Lee Hodges

Sahith Theegala

Dean Burmester

Alex Noren, $359,943 each

T18: Rio Hisatune

Harris English

Tony Finau

Keegan Bradley

Austin Eckroat, $230,764 each

T23. Russell Henley

Tom Hoge

Maverick McNealy, $170,137 each

T26. Ben Kohles

Kurt Kitayama

Brooks Koepka

Tommy Fleetwood

Brian Harman

Min Woo Lee

Corey Conners

Tom Kim

Mark Hubbard, $113,962 each

T35. Brice Garnett

Max Homa

Hideki Matsuyama

Doug Ghim, $79,183 each

T39. Aaron Rai

Joaquin Niemann

Jordan Smith, $66,848 each

T43. Byeong Hun An

Lucas Herbert

Lucas Glover

Matt Wallace

Will Zalatoris

Dustin Johnson

Grayson Murray

Adam Svensson

Jordan Spieth

Jason Day, $48,969 each

T53. Thorbjorn Olesen

Jesper Svensson

Patrick Reed

Patrick Cantlay

Zac Blair

Andrew Putnam

Erik van Rooyen, $32,587 each

T60. Gary Woodland

Taylor Gooch

Adam Hadwin, $27,017 each

T63. Rickie Fowler

Cameron Young

Tyrrell Hatton

S.H. Kim

Cameron Smith, $25,202 each

T68. Nicolai Hojgaard

Luke Donald

Sebastian Soderberg

Rasmus Hojgaard, $23,538 each

72. Braden Shattuck, $22,830

T73. Alejandro Tosti

Martin Kaymer, $22,560 each

75. Ryan Fox, $22,350

76. Stephan Jaeger, $22,230

77. Jeremy Wells, $22,140

78. Brendon Todd, $22,100

