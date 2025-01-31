Joaquin Niemann shares advice for fellow LIV golfers teeing up at the 'tough' International Series India (Exclusive)

Joaquin Niemann recently offered some advice to his fellow LIV Golfers competing on the Asian Tour's International Series. On January 31st, the LIV golfer had an exclusive session with Sportskeeda at the DLF Golf Club, New Delhi.

Niemann joined Anirban Lahiri, John Catlin, Bryson DeChambeau, and other LIV golfers for the inaugural event. The 26-year-old was officially confirmed as part of the International Series India at the Gurugram Golf Course. The Torque GC captain was asked by Sportskeeda if there was any advice he would like to share with his fellow LIV golfers. In response, Joaquin Niemann said:

"LIV Golfers, you know, I don't know, there's many advices. They all know what they are doing. I mean, it's a tough course where if you are not playing your best, it can really treat you a bit hard. That's all."

"So yeah, I mean, scores are there, you gotta, like I said, give the golf shots and you know, scoring is out there. You gotta keep it on plate."

After two rounds, Joaquin Niemann sits at 6 under par on the Asian Tour's International Series leaderboard. The Chilean finished his second round with a total score of 68. His fellow golfer and reigning U.S. Open Champion DeChambeau, tied for the 10th place with 1 under par (R1 and R2).

A week before teeing off with Torque GC teammates Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz and Carlos Ortiz, Joaquin Niemann talked about the event and said (as quoted by Times of India):

“I will come with no expectations and just go to your country without judgment. I’m just excited to see something new."

The first of the 10 events of the 2025 Asian Tour is being held at the Gurugram Golf and Country Club in India. This is the first time the LIV Golf-backed series has ventured to the subcontinent, with the golfers competing for a $2 million prize purse as they battle it out on the Black Knight Golf Course.

The International Series kicked off on January 30 and is scheduled to conclude on February 2, 2025.

How did Joaquin Niemann perform in 2024?

Niemann tied for ninth place in the men's Olympic golf competition at Le Golf National. He had a total score of 66-70-68-68 and was 12 under par after four rounds. At the 2023-24 DP World Tour Championship, he had 4 top-10 finishes and won the ISPS Handa Australian Open.

Joaquin Niemann secured the runner-up spot in last year's LIV Golf Individual Standings, battling it out with the Legion XIII captain. He won the LIV Golf events in Riyadh and Mayakoba and had four other top-5 finishes in his 2024 campaign. He capped off his amazing 2024 season by winning the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers.

Here's a complete look at how Joaquin Niemann performed in the 2024 LIV Golf:

LIV Golf Mayakoba, WON, 59-72-70, 201 (-12)

LIV Golf Las Vegas, T30, 68-66-74, 208 (-2)

LIV Golf Jeddah, WON, 63-64-66, 193 (-17)

LIV Golf Hong Kong, T4, 67-68-63, 198 (-12)

LIV Golf Miami, T9, 71-69-70, 210 (-6)

LIV Golf Adelaide, T3, 67-67-66, 200 (-16)

LIV Golf Singapore, T7, 67-69-67, 203 (-10)

LIV Golf Houston, T32, 67-69-77, 213 (-3)

LIV Golf Nashville, T3, 70-69-62, 201 (-12)

LIV Golf Andalucia, T6, 74-68-69, 211 (-2)

LIV Golf United Kingdom, T2, 69-67-65, 201 (-12)

LIV Golf Greenbrier, T15, 67-67-65, 199 (-11)

LIV Golf Chicago, T2, 68-68-66, 202 (-8)

LIV Golf Dallas - Stroke Play, T45, 74, 74 (+2)

