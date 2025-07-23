  • home icon
  Joaquin Niemann switches caddie after 5 years; to enter LIV Golf UK with new looper and coach: Report

Joaquin Niemann switches caddie after 5 years; to enter LIV Golf UK with new looper and coach: Report

By Pravashis Biswas
Published Jul 23, 2025 22:37 GMT
The 153rd Open - Day Two - Source: Getty
Joaquin Niemann at The 153rd Open - Source: Getty

Joaquin Niemann has reportedly parted ways with his coach, Eduardo Miquel and longtime caddie Gary Matthews. The Chilean golfer recently made headlines after missing the cut at the 2025 Open and stomping his golf bag at Royal Portrush Golf Club. After a disappointing The Open campaign, the LIV Golfer is going through a massive shakeup ahead of the upcoming LIV event in the UK, starting on July 25.

The 153rd Open Championship appeared to be another addition to his list of unfortunate missed cuts. Niemann had to depart before the weekend's rounds at Royal Portrush with a total 2-over 144 on his scorecard (overall 70-74 through 36 holes).

Looking to start afresh, Joaquin Niemann has parted ways with his existing caddie and swing coach, as reported by Golf Magic. The new bagman is none other than Diego Salinas, who is a longtime friend of the LIV Golfer.

Golf Lovers United GC's co-host Pro Golf Critic also confirmed the news on X, writing:

"🚨In #LIVGolf news, Joaquin Niemann is making some big changes ahead of #LIVGolfUK. Joaco will have a new caddie on the bag - Diego Salinas, a friend/pro on the Chilean Golf Tour. He’s also changing swing coaches as well. We discussed this possibility in-depth on @GLUgolfclub."
Mathhews has been Joaco's trusted bagman since the 2020 U.S. Open. On the other hand, Miquel has been coaching Niemann since the latter turned professional back in 2018.

Niemann's new caddie, Diego Salinas, is a fellow Chilean professional golfer who also plays on the Chilean Tour. Salinas is stepping in on the bag after Niemann failed to make a cut in two majors this season. However, the information about the golfer's new coach remains unknown.

The 26-year-old golfer will next compete in LIV Golf UK at JCB Golf and Country Club from July 25.

When Joaquin Niemann praised his caddie Gary Matthews

Joaquin Niemann has been in consistent performer in LIV Golf with six wins so far. He started 2024 with a playoff win in LIV Golf Mayakoba and secured a second victory in Jeddah in March.

During the post-tournament interview, Joaquin Niemann praised his caddie's role in his professional career. He said:

"Gary's role was huge not only today, I mean during every day we play, every day we practice. He does a good role. He's pretty good on talking me through the shots."

He added:

"He knows how to read me pretty well. And I feel like during those moments where you're under pressure and you want to keep doing better and kind of stay more in the present."

With Mathews on his side, Joaco has fared exceptionally well in most of the LIV Golf tournaments this year. So far, Joaco has secured four victories in Adelaide, Singapore, Mexico City and Virginia. Apart from that, the Torque GC captain is currently ranked at the top in the 2025 LIV Golf Individual Standings with a total of 166.80 points.

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
