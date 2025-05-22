Joel Dahmen cards a career first ace at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge

The Charles Schwab Challenge got underway at Colonial on Thursday (May 22), and it was Joel Dahmen who managed to steal the spotlight this time. He provided an early highlight by recording a hole-in-one on the par-3 13th hole. Playing at 186 yards, Dahmen’s tee shot tracked perfectly before landing in the cup, marking the first ace of his professional career.

Dahmen has been knocking on the door several times this season, coming close to a win more than once. One of his most notable performances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished just one shot behind the winner. While he has yet to secure a victory this year, his consistent play has put him in contention on several occasions.

Thursday’s ace adds a significant moment to what has already been a strong season for Dahmen. Not only is it a personal milestone, but it also gave him a boost in the opening round of the tournament. Whether or not he remains in contention through the weekend, this shot will likely stand out as one of the season’s most memorable for him.

As the tournament continues, all eyes will be on whether Joel Dahmen can turn early momentum into a high finish. Regardless of how the rest of the event plays out, sinking his first career hole-in-one on such a stage will remain a major personal and professional highlight for the 37-year-old.

How has Joel Dahmen’s 2025 season been so far?

Joel Dahmen’s 2025 season so far has featured a mix of made cuts and early exits, with three top-10 finishes highlighting his results. His best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for second after opening with a round of 62 and finishing at 13 under par. He also secured a tie for sixth at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, posting consistent rounds in the 60s across all four days.

Earlier in the year, Joel Dahmen made the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing tied for ninth. He followed that with a top-20 result at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, where he placed tied for 18th. His other made cuts include the Cognizant Classic and THE PLAYERS Championship, though he finished outside the top 30 and 50, respectively, in those events.

Despite a few strong performances, Joel Dahmen has missed the cut in eight tournaments, including the Sony Open, The American Express and WM Phoenix Open early in the season. More recently, he failed to advance past the second round at events like the Zurich Classic, CJ CUP Byron Nelson and ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

His results so far reflect both low-scoring potential and inconsistency in making cuts, with three top-10 finishes accounting for the majority of his earnings this season.

