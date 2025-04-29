Joel Dahmen reveals major personal life update: "This one is a little miracle baby"

PGA Tour fan-favorite Joel Dahmen made a family announcement on Monday (April 28) in an interview on Dan Rapaport's podcast/YouTube show. Dahmen announced in the interview that he and his wife are expecting another child, something they never thought was possible.

The pair had their first child in 2023. Dahmen become one of the most popular golfers on the PGA Tour after the first season of Full Swing was released on Netflix in February of 2023. The show's premiere season followed players on the PGA Tour throughout the 2023 PGA Tour season.

In the interview, Dan Rapaport asked Joel Dahmen if he was planning on having another child. The question followed Dahmen's comments about how he believes his life has changed since having his first child.

"I guess this might be the time and place for it. Dan, we are pregnant," Dahmen said. "We just broke some news!" Rapaport replied. (33:01)

"We were supposed to be done [having children]," Dahmen said. "We had to go through IVF for the first one, struggled having another one through IVF and this one is a little miracle baby." (33:20)

Dahmen, age 37, captured his sole PGA Tour win at the 2021 Corales Puntacana and Club Championship in the Domincan Republic. Since gaining popularity after the first season of Full Swing was released, Dahmen has struggled to contend on the PGA Tour. After a rough 2024, he has played well in 2025.

Joel Dahmen aims to return to the winner's circle as his game heats up in 2025

Joel Dahmen at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship (via Getty)

After struggling for much of 2024, Joel Dahmen has had an abundance of strong showings on the PGA Tour in 2025. Thus far this year, Dahman has cracked the top-10 in three PGA Tour events, including a heartbreaking loss at the Corales Puntacana Championship earlier this month.

The Corales Puntacana Championship is the site of Dahmen's only PGA Tour win, which came in 2021. Earlier this month, Dahmen stumbled to the finish line in the final round at the tournament, ultimately losing by a single stroke to Garrick Higgo.

After shooting under par in the opening three rounds, Dahmen shot a four-over-par 76 in the final round. Dahmen had a one shot lead down the stretch before making bogey on each of the final three holes to lose by a shot.

On the par-three 17th hole, Dahmen missed a putt inside of three feet to surrender the solo lead. His bogey on the par-four 18th hole cost him a chance to play Higgo in a playoff.

Earlier this year, Dahmen finished tied for ninth place at the Farmers Insurance Open in January. At the Mexico Open in February, Dahmen finished in a tie for sixth place. The one-time PGA Tour winner aims to re-enter the winner's circle in 2025.

