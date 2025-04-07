Joel Dahmen on how 'Full Swing' captured his 3-Year transformation: “I’m enjoying everything”

Joel Dahmen has made an appearance in all three seasons of 'Full Swing.' He recently said on a podcast that the Netflix docu-series has captured his three-year transformation from 2023 to 2025.

Dahmen appeared on the 'Quiet Please! With Mel and Kira' podcast on Saturday (April 5). One of the hosts said she had noticed a shift in the US golfer since his first stint on 'Full Swing.'

He agreed, saying that since 2023, his time management and process on the golf course have improved. The third episode, 'Mind Game,' of the second season in 2024, had focused on Dahmen dealing with his newfound popularity and fatherhood.

The ace golfer said he is now "better prepared" to travel with his family, having gotten some experience with it over time.

"Yeah. I think I'm just better with my time. I would say, on the golf course I'm more prepared when I tee off on Thursdays now and I have a better process and a better thought of what I'm doing week to week and I think just a lot of things are like I've better prepared to travel with my family now having done this for a couple couple years," Dahmen said. (19:50 - 20:10)

Dahmen added that while handling toddlers can be difficult, he found it easier than when his kids were "really young." He said he was enjoying his "second act" on the Tour.

"As hard as a terrible twos are, it's still sometimes a lot easier than it is when they're really young. So yeah, I don't know if 'rededicate' but I guess I don't know the exact word for it but I'm kind of enjoying this maybe second act out here on the PGA Tour," he said. (20:10 - 20:30)

Joel Dahmen further said being a veteran felt 'weird.' He added:

"Yeah I am I'm old. I got gray hair. I'm a dad. So yeah, that's all just kind of like I'm just enjoying everything a little bit more." (20:37 - 20:42)

Joel Dahmen was last seen at the Valero Texas Open last week, where he couldn't make the cut.

Exploring Joel Dahmen's 2025 season so far

Joel Dahmen (Source: Imagn)

Joel Dahmen started his 2025 PGA Tour season at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January. However, he wasn't able to make the cut.

So far, he has played 10 PGA Tour events this year. He finished in the Top 10 in two of them. At the moment, he is ranked 174th in the world. Here is taking a look at Dahmen's 2025 tournaments so far:

Sony Open in Hawaii - CUT

The American Express - CUT

Farmers Insurance Open - T9

WM Phoenix Open - CUT

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld - T6

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - T32

THE PLAYERS Championship - T54

Valspar Championship - CUT

Texas Children's Houston Open - T18

Valero Texas Open - CUT

