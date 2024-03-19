Joel Dahmen was in red-hot form at The Players Championship. The Arizona native finished an impressive T11 to cap off an impressive week at Ponte Vedra Beach. He broke his PGA Tour wins deadlock by winning at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in March 2021.

Several fans wonder who Joel Dahmen idolized growing up. When asked exclusively by Sportskeeda in a recent interview, the 36-year-old named Fred Couples as his hero.

"Fred Couples because he’s smooth, silky and from the Pacific Northwest,”

Fred Couples, the former World No. 1, has been a source of inspiration for many golf players around the world and Dahmen was among those impressed by the 64-time PGA Tour winner.

Dahmen certainly looked to emulate his idol’s (a two-time The Players Championship winner) performance at Sawgrass this weekend. He mounted a remarkable comeback at The Players Championship by scoring 67-67-68 after a less-than-impressive opening-round score of 74.

Joel Dahmen pocketed $606,250 from his T11 finish at TPC Sawgrass and added to his $57,257 prize money earnings in 2024.

Joel Dahmen talks about his latest partnership with Rad Golf

Rad Golf, a golf technology company, recently partnered with Joel Dahmen. The company seeks to disrupt the golf scene with its technological innovation and data analytics. The ultimate goal of Rad Golf is to make the sport's experience more seamless and convenient for all.

We asked Joel what got him interested in this venture and how this partnership helped him improve his game.

The University of Washington alumni told exclusively to Sportskeeda,

"I first started using Rad after I saw them online and my team reached out and started connecting. The rest is history,"

He also added,

"The array of products that Rad Golf has is mind-blowing. The integrated technology that all of their products use is really intuitive for me to check yardage and strategy alongside Geno,"

Their partnership certainly seems to be yielding positive results for Joel and his caddie Geno. After securing his biggest paycheque of the year at Sawgrass, Dahmen would be eager to extend his good run of form this year.

Rad Golf's Peter Johnson explained why and how they poached the Netflix star for partnership,

"When our CMO Scott Harkey and I were looking into signing our first PGA players, he suggested we look into signing Joel and Geno. The guys are both based in Arizona, and the idea kept making more sense as we researched,"

He continued,

"Joel's attitude totally fits our dynamics and culture. I knew his agent previously, so once that idea was out there, it was a no-brainer. It's funny because once we decided to move forward, Geno and I realized we had a four-year long text chain back and forth on a totally different business idea. Neither of us had put together that we were the same people. It was a full circle moment,"