Joel Dahmen reflects on "wild two years" since first appearance on Netflix's Full Swing

On Friday, one-time PGA Tour winner Joel Dahmen discussed his "wild two years" since he appeared on Netflix's full swing. Dahmen went on the Quiet Please! podcast on YouTube and talked about what his life has been like the last two years since his first appearance on the hit Netflix docuseries in early 2023.

The PGA Tour veteran discussed what it was like being involved with the hit show whose third season was released earlier this year.

Joel Dahmen noted that he hadn't been as involved with the most recent season of Full Swing as compared to past seasons, in part due to his busy schedule and trying to balance his time management.

"I guess I never thought I'd be this popular from a TV show. I certainly thought it'd be from hopefully winning golf tournaments, but that wasn't quite the case," Dahman said [15:56 onwards]. "We didn't know what we were really signing up for but a camera and microphone were presented to Gino and myself and off we ran with it. It was a little bit different than everyone else and they seemed to like that so off we ran with it and it was great for us for the most part."

Dahman also noted that there were difficulties with doing the show, especially since he and his wife welcomed their son only three weeks prior to the show.

"Obviously [my] popularity has really risen the last few years and with that comes many great things but, you know, there's a few more things that um, you know, time management is not one of my strong suits. So I had to figure that part out. And I had my kid three weeks before Full Swing came out. Trying to adjust to dad life to then becoming one of the more popular players on Tour and maybe not having the golf game quite match up in the same time it was kind of wild two years and I feel like everything's finally settling down a bit," he added.

Joel Dahmen had some strong finishes in 2022, which were featured in the first season of Full Swing in 2023. Dahmen's best finishes in the 2021-22 season came at the Houston Open and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He finished tied for fifth at the Houston Open, four shots behind winner Jason Kokrak. At the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Dahmen finished tied for sixth place, five shots behind winner Tom Hoge.

How has Joel Dahmen fared in 2025?

Joel Dahmen at the Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches 2025 (via Getty)

Joel Dahmen struggled to get inside the top 10 at PGA Tour events in 2024. His best finish last year came at the RBC Canadian Open, in which he finished tied for 10th. He also finished tied for 11th at last year's Players Championship.

Dahmen has already gotten off to a better start in 2025, carding two top-10 finishes in his first five events. He finished tied for ninth at the Farmers Insurance Open in January at Torrey Pines, six shots behind winner Harris English.

Dahmen's best finish in 2025 came at the Mexico Open in February. He finished tied for sixth place, three shots out of the playoff between Brian Campbell and Aldrich Potgieter.

Joel Dahmen's lone PGA Tour win came at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in March of 2021. He aims to re-enter the winner's circle in 2025.

