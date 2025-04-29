John Daly eyes his second win on the PGA Tour Champions after eight years

John Daly is all set to compete in the Insperity Invitational 2025 this week on the PGA Tour Champions. Daly has pleasant memories from this tournament, as his only win on the senior tour came at the Insperity Invitational in 2017.

He won the Insperity Invitational in 2017 by a stroke as he scored -14 and triumphed at the 54-hole event. Hence, he will have these happy memories coming into this event this week and will look to end his winless drought.

The Insperity Invitational shared a picture of John Daly from his practice session on its Instagram story and wrote:

"Champ is back."

Insperity Invitational welcomes former champion John Daly. Image via Instagram @insperityinvitational

The Insperity Invitational 2025 is all set to begin on May 2nd at the Woodlands, Texas, and has a prize money purse of $3,000,000. Scott Dunlap is the defending champion of the event and is also in the field this week. He won the event last year as he carded -9 for the event and will look to defend his title this week.

Meanwhile, John Daly last competed on the senior tour in the first week of April at the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, where he finished T50 for the event.

Additionally, Daly is also one of the most prominent names in the field this week and will try his best to register his second win on the PGA Tour Champions and his first victory of the season.

There are 78 golfers in the field, with the likes of Vijay Singh, Thomas Bjørn, Angel Cabrera, Ernie Els, and others set to take part in the event.

Insperity Invitational 2025 field ft. John Daly

Here's the list of all golfers competing in the Insperity Invitational 2025.

Steven Alker

Steve Allan

Stephen Ames

Billy Andrade

Stuart Appleby

Woody Austin

Doug Barron

Shane Bertsch

Thomas Bjørn

David Bransdon

Paul Broadhurst

Olin Browne

Ángel Cabrera

Mark Calcavecchia

Chad Campbell

Jason Caron

Alex Cejka

Greg Chalmers

K.J. Choi

Stewart Cink

Darren Clarke

John Daly

Glen Day

Chris DiMarco

Ken Duke

Scott Dunlap

Joe Durant

David Duval

Ernie Els

Bob Estes

Steve Flesch

Hiroyuki Fujita

Fred Funk

Stephen Gallacher

Brian Gay

Matt Gogel

Ricardo Gonzalez

Retief Goosen

Paul Goydos

Richard Green

Padraig Harrington

J.J. Henry

Mark Hensby

Tim Herron

Thongchai Jaidee

Miguel Angel Jiménez

Brandt Jobe

Robert Karlsson

Jerry Kelly

Bernhard Langer

Tom Lehman

Justin Leonard

Jeff Maggert

Billy Mayfair

Scott McCarron

Colin Montgomerie

Tim O'Neal

Rod Pampling

Scott Parel

Corey Pavin

Cameron Percy

Tom Pernice Jr.

Kenny Perry

Tim Petrovic

Dicky Pride

Brett Quigley

Gene Sauers

Vijay Singh

Heath Slocum

Paul Stankowski

Kevin Sutherland

Ken Tanigawa

David Toms

Kirk Triplett

Scott Verplank

Boo Weekley

Mike Weir

Y.E. Yang

