John Daly eyes his second win on the PGA Tour Champions after eight years

John Daly is all set to compete in the Insperity Invitational 2025 this week on the PGA Tour Champions. Daly has pleasant memories from this tournament, as his only win on the senior tour came at the Insperity Invitational in 2017.
He won the Insperity Invitational in 2017 by a stroke as he scored -14 and triumphed at the 54-hole event. Hence, he will have these happy memories coming into this event this week and will look to end his winless drought.
The Insperity Invitational shared a picture of John Daly from his practice session on its Instagram story and wrote:
"Champ is back."
The Insperity Invitational 2025 is all set to begin on May 2nd at the Woodlands, Texas, and has a prize money purse of $3,000,000. Scott Dunlap is the defending champion of the event and is also in the field this week. He won the event last year as he carded -9 for the event and will look to defend his title this week.
Meanwhile, John Daly last competed on the senior tour in the first week of April at the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, where he finished T50 for the event.
Additionally, Daly is also one of the most prominent names in the field this week and will try his best to register his second win on the PGA Tour Champions and his first victory of the season.
There are 78 golfers in the field, with the likes of Vijay Singh, Thomas Bjørn, Angel Cabrera, Ernie Els, and others set to take part in the event.
Insperity Invitational 2025 field ft. John Daly
Here's the list of all golfers competing in the Insperity Invitational 2025.
- Steven Alker
- Steve Allan
- Stephen Ames
- Billy Andrade
- Stuart Appleby
- Woody Austin
- Doug Barron
- Shane Bertsch
- Thomas Bjørn
- David Bransdon
- Paul Broadhurst
- Olin Browne
- Ángel Cabrera
- Mark Calcavecchia
- Chad Campbell
- Jason Caron
- Alex Cejka
- Greg Chalmers
- K.J. Choi
- Stewart Cink
- Darren Clarke
- John Daly
- Glen Day
- Chris DiMarco
- Ken Duke
- Scott Dunlap
- Joe Durant
- David Duval
- Ernie Els
- Bob Estes
- Steve Flesch
- Hiroyuki Fujita
- Fred Funk
- Stephen Gallacher
- Brian Gay
- Matt Gogel
- Ricardo Gonzalez
- Retief Goosen
- Paul Goydos
- Richard Green
- Padraig Harrington
- J.J. Henry
- Mark Hensby
- Tim Herron
- Thongchai Jaidee
- Miguel Angel Jiménez
- Brandt Jobe
- Robert Karlsson
- Jerry Kelly
- Bernhard Langer
- Tom Lehman
- Justin Leonard
- Jeff Maggert
- Billy Mayfair
- Scott McCarron
- Colin Montgomerie
- Tim O'Neal
- Rod Pampling
- Scott Parel
- Corey Pavin
- Cameron Percy
- Tom Pernice Jr.
- Kenny Perry
- Tim Petrovic
- Dicky Pride
- Brett Quigley
- Gene Sauers
- Vijay Singh
- Heath Slocum
- Paul Stankowski
- Kevin Sutherland
- Ken Tanigawa
- David Toms
- Kirk Triplett
- Scott Verplank
- Boo Weekley
- Mike Weir
- Y.E. Yang