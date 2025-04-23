John Daly drops exciting 4-word announcement for fans

John Daly treated his fans with an exciting announcement about his participation in the PGA Tour Champions event, the Insperity Invitational.
Following his presence at the James Hardie Hall of Fame Invitational in Florida, John Daly will be teeing it up at the Insperity Invitational. The event is scheduled to take place from May 2 to May 4 at The Woodlands Country Club in Houston, Texas. The former PGA Tour star announced his commitment to the event via an Instagram story. He captioned it:
"Houston! See y'all there!"
He reposted the post from the Insperity Invitational's Instagram page featuring himself. The original post's caption detailed the event's partnership with the golfer's Long Drive competition.
"There will be a whole lot more than just bragging rights on the line when @pga_johndaly arrives to the @insperity Invitational in 6 days."
"Our 2017 champion will host the John Daly Grip It and Rip It Long Drive Competition, May 2 on the Driving Range at @thewoodlands_cc Tournament Course."
Having debuted last year, the Long Drive competition will have its second edition this year in Houston. Moreover, the winner of the competition will also get to compete at the World Long Drive Championship at the amateur level. The tournament will be played later this year, from September 24 to 28 at the Bigfoot Turf in Colorado.
Daly claimed the Insperity Invitational title in 2017 with a 14-under-par final score of 202.
How many events has John Daly won on the PGA Champions Tour?
The veteran golfer turned professional and joined the PGA Tour in the year 1987, where he won five titles throughout his time on the Tour. This includes two Major wins, the PGA Championship in 1991 and The Open Championship in 1995.
He joined the PGA Champions Tour in 2016 and has won one tournament, the Insperity Invitational in 2017. Over the years, he's competed in the Tour and came close to winning the Houston event in 2020, but finished with a tie to the second position with two other players. Incidentally, this was the same event he debuted at, when he entered the Champions Tour.
At the previous tournament he competed this year, the James Hardie Invitational, he was tied in the 50th position after the final round. Daly finished in a tie for the 75th spot on the leaderboard at The Galleri Classic. His best finish so far this year is at the Hoag Classic, where he finished in the T56 position.
Besides his career as a golfer, John Daly also is involved in several businesses. He has a course design enterprise, JD Designs, an alcohol brand, Good Boy Vodka, and he recently started his own line of cannabis in collaboration with Hyman cannabis.