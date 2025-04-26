John Daly is ‘party ready’ for the weekend in Mexico

John Daly is one of the most colorful personalities in the world of golf. The PGA Tour veteran's attitude and approach to play contribute to his uniqueness.

His long drives, way before 370 yards were common, earned him the title "Long John". Daly's Instagram, where he mostly stays active, is full of posts and stories that reflect how he spends his life. John Daly's latest story showcases how he is enjoying his life.

On Saturday, April 26, Daly shared multiple videos on his Instagram story. One of those included Daly giving his fans a tour of his resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Take a look:

"Party ready"

Screenshot from Daly's story / IG: @pga_johndaly

Throughout his life, the senior PGA Tour professional has often been spotted celebrating on multiple occasions.

John Daly has played in only three events on the PGA Tour Champions this year. He was far from his vintage best in all three of those contests. Apart from that, Daly secured $11,204 from those three contests. Currently, he stands in the 105th spot on the Charles Schwab Cup standings.

Let's look at Daly's performances in this year's Senior Tour.

Hoag Classic (Newport Beach Country Club): T56, 213 (E), (71-69-73 overall)

The Galleri Classic (Mission Hills Country Club): T75, 223 (+7), (80-74-69 overall)

James Hardie Pro-Football Hall Of Fame Invitational (The Old Course at Broken Sound Club): T50, 222 (+6), (74-76-72 overall)

Apart from being an avid golfer, Daly is a businessman as well. Long John even has his own alcoholic beverage brand, the Good Boy Vodka, in partnership with the founder, Alex Pratt. It comes with a range of normal, flavoured, and ready-to-drink vodka (cocktails in a can). However, there's one more thing that makes this brand special.

John Daly and Good Boy Vodka come with a heartwarming mission

Through his involvement with Good Boy Vodka, John Daly keeps giving back to the community.

The company gives donations to animal rescues and veterans. Take a look at their Instagram post from March 14, 2025:

"Today is K9 Veterans Day! We're raising a glass to the four-legged heroes who have served and sacrificed alongside our troops. With Good Boy Vodka, every pour helps a pup, and that means giving back to the warrior dogs who've given us their all. #k9veteransday #warriordogs #supportourtroops #everypourhelpsapup #johndaly #goodboyvodka"

Good Boy Vodka's slogan, "Every Pour Helps A Pup," is a reality, since the brand promises to give back 3% of every profit they gain from the sale of a product. They actively contribute to charities supporting warrior dogs, USA veterans, and animals.

With Daly beside them, the brand offers a platform of collaboration with organizations like Warrior Dog Foundation, Dogs 2 Dog Tags, and Pets For Vets.

