John Daly responds to Jose Luis Ballester's urinating fiasco: "It's a creek...it's already wet"

John Daly is known for his free mind on the course. He even carries cigarettes, Diet Coke, and M&Ms with him whenever he is on the course. Right now, the 58-year-old has been paying close attention to the ongoing Masters 2025. Recently, he even responded to amateur golfer Jose Luis Ballester's controversial incident at the event.

For the unversed, Jose Luis Ballester is the center of attention right now because of his recent incident on the 13th hole in round 2 of the Masters. Ballester needed to relieve himself immediately and didn't know where the nearest restrooms were. So, the 21-year-old took the easy option and urinated in Rae Creek.

While many fans have criticized him for his act, Daly has instead taken the golfer's side. The veteran golfer claimed that this was normal because it was nature's call. Daly's statement was reported in a new post by the X (formerly Twitter) page Tour Golf. According to that, the golfer said:

"People need to relax about this amateur taking a piss in Rae's Creek. Like it's a creek...it's already wet. All he did was take a piss. Doesn't compare to what I did on Rae's Creek when I got some head after a round once."

On the other hand, Jose Luis Ballester has made it clear that he is not ashamed of what he did. Instead, Ballester stated that he would do it again if he needed to. The golfer was in a press conference where he stated:

"It was not embarrassing at all for me. If I had to do it again, I would do it again."

John Daly's statement has lightened the situation for the young golfer. After all, the all-around criticism put him under so much pressure that he had to apologize to the Augusta National Golf Course for what he did.

John Daly and his team sell his golf merch to fans and followers during the Masters to earn profit

James Hardie Pro-Football Hall Of Fame Invitational 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty

John Daly hasn't competed in the Masters in nearly 20 years. He last competed at Augusta National in 2006, finishing rounds of 74 and 79 for a total of 153 strokes (+9), five strokes above the cut line of 148 (+4), resulting in a missed cut. Despite this, Daly made thousands of dollars every year whenever the Masters was going on.

Notably, Daly and his team sell the golfer's merchandise at Augusta National. They have mostly autographed golf balls, his signature $40 hats, and even $250 cigar boxes with his name and image, as per Marca.com. According to ESPN (as reported by Marca.com), Daly and his team generated $780,000 in revenue from this business in 2024. This is the figure that is expected to be broken this year.

This shows that, despite his absence at a higher level, John Daly remains a sensation in the golf world. He still has a high brand value, which makes him a reasonable profit each year.

