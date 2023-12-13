John Daly recalls beating Tiger Woods while hungover on whiskey and Coke in 1994

John Daly's legendary and infamous drinking habits are not surprising now. To hear that he once beat Tiger Woods in 1994 while hungover isn't a huge surprise because the golfer was often hungover. He has admitted to having poor habits in that regard in the past, so it's no surprise that he played while suffering.

However, in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, he revealed that the hangover wasn't all he was dealing with. In fact, he was still a bit drunk and even had another drink the day of the match.

He said:

"I was still drunk actually. That's a funny story. We tee off. My caddie was drunk with us (the night before). There's only ever two times I've drank on a golf course. One, I had a few Coors Lights when we had a long wait on the back nine at Riviera. I downed four or five. I was playing like s***."

He added that he was already hungover and asked for a Jack Daniels and Coke for the match.

"But the funny thing about Tiger was when I got to the tee I had my caddy bring me a Jack (Daniels) and Coke. Long story short I shoot like 65 and Tiger shot like 71. He just shook his head the whole time. It was only that one drink. I think the statute of limitations for fining me is up now," Daly said.

Daly evidently shot a sterling 65, while Woods ended up hitting a 71, which is a decent clip. It's unlikely that the alcohol helped Daly play better since golf is such a technical, detail-oriented sport that requires a lot of focus, but that seems to be what happened all those years ago.

As far as Daly's habits go, he was never much of a hydration player. In fact, he apparently only drank alcohol or Coca-Cola, as he revealed once:

"Rich Beam calls me 'camel' cos I never drink water. I drink diet coke, I like to have ice which to me is water so I get plenty of water in my diet coke. I don't drink water. I hate water. I cannot stand to drink water. I used to drink 12-20 diet cokes a day, I'd go to McDonald's three or four times a day. To me they always had the best fountain drink."

Despite all of that, Daly is a Major winner who has a pretty stellar career under his belt.

John Daly 'praying' for Donald Trump to win the 2024 elections

Telling a hilarious story about beating Tiger Woods while dealing with a hangover and some drunkenness is not the only thing John Daly did while talking with Tucker Carlson on his new show.

John Daly spoke at length with Tucker Carlson

He revealed that he's "praying" for Donald Trump, a friend of his, to win the election in 2024. Daly called him "Daddy Trump" and said that he had thoroughly enjoyed the four years he was in office.

Daly also spoke about the infamous Bill Clinton rumors surrounding his golf game, confirming that he wasn't very good and that he did cheat.