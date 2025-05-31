John Daly reposts heartwarming video from Regions Tradition Pro-Am ft. country singer

John Daly took a step back from the 2025 PGA Championship to compete in the 2025 Regions Tradition. It was a decision that demonstrated Daly's growing commitment to the Senior Tour. His participation in the competition did not last long, as he withdrew after seven holes in the opening round.

Ad

While John Daly didn't explain the reason for his withdrawal, he did recently express how much fun he had there. On May 30, musician and songwriter Jamey Johnson shared a full vlog video from his stay at Regions Traditions.

In the caption, he tagged John Daly and Riley Green. Daly, interestingly, collaborated with Johnson on this reel, which showed how much fun the two of them had together during the pro-am before the tournament. The caption on the reel said:

Ad

Trending

"Regions Pro-AM with @rileyduckman @pga_johndaly @regionstradition Video by: @josephjcash X @colttv"

Ad

Jamey Johnson's visit to the Greystone Golf & Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, was not only enjoyable for him, but also for the fans. John Daly was also visible in the reel several times, taking some amazing photos and even laughing out loud during group conversations.

How has John Daly's 2024/2025 season gone thus far?

GOLF: MAY 03 PGA TOUR Champions Insperity Invitational - Source: Getty

So far, John Daly's 2025 season has not gone according to plan. In January 2025, he underwent emergency hand surgery, which had a significant impact on his game.

Ad

Daly has not been able to perform to his full potential, and his performance has declined significantly since the 2024 season. Here is a proper breakdown of both seasons.

2025 season:

Hoag Classic at the Newport Beach Country Club: T56, 71-69-73, 213 (E)

The Galleri Classic at the Mission Hills Country Club: T75, 80-74-69, 223 (+7)

James Hardie Pro-Football HOF Invitational at The Old Course at Broken Sound Club: T50, 74-76-72, 222 (+6)

Insperity Invitational at the Woodlands CC: 77th position, 79-83-81, 243 (+27)

Regions Tradition at the Greystone Golf & Country Club: Withdrawn, 30, 30 (+2)

Ad

2024 season:

Chubb Classic at the Tiburón Golf Club: Withdrawn

Trophy Hassan II at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam: 65, 76-87-83, 246 (+27)

Hoag Classic at the Newport Beach Country Club: 76, 74-75-79, 228 (+15)

The Galleri Classic at the Mission Hills Country Club: T75, 75-81-74, 230 (+14)

Invited Celebrity Classic at the Las Colinas Country Club: T77, 79-72, 151 (+9)

Insperity Invitational at The Woodlands CC: 76, 77-82, 159 (+15)

Regions Tradition at the Greystone Golf & Country Club: T60, 69-74-77-73, 293 (+5)

Principal Charity Classic at the Wakonda Club: 73, 71-74-73, 218 (+2)

American Family Insurance Championship at the University Ridge GC: T22, 74-70-69, 213 (-3)

DICK'S Open at the En-Joie GC: T61, 69-70-78, 217 (+1)

Kaulig Companies Championship at the Firestone CC (South Course): T56, 74-72-70-73, 289 (+9)

Senior Open pres. by Rolex at the Carnoustie Golf Links: Withdrawn

Rogers Charity Classic at the Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club: T68, 67-75-70, 212 (+2)

The Ally Challenge at the Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club: T58, 74-75-69, 218 (+2)

Ascension Charity Classic at the Norwood Hills Country Club: T64, 68-73-76, 217 (+4)

Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS at the Timuquana Country Club: Withdrawn

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More