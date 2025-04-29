John Daly shares his 21 cigarette and no water diet for a round of golf on 59th birthday

PGA Tour veteran John Daly turned 59 on April 28. One of his well wishers referenced a time he went through 21 cigarettes in one round of golf and Daly acknowledged it by sharing the post.

Ad

Daly’s professional golf career kicked off in 1987, and he has since secured five PGA Tour wins and three victories on the European Tour. A two-time major championship winner, he claimed the title in the 1991 PGA Championship and the 1995 Open Championship. He joined the PGA Tour Champions in 2016 and lifted the trophy in the 2017 Insperity Invitational.

Golf insider Will Brinson shared an anecdote about John Daly and his peculiar habit when he covered the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club, North Carolina, back in 2008.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

14 years after the tournament, the golf insider revealed that he followed the two-time major champion around during his practice round and took note of everything he ate. Brison’s tweet read:

“The final tally of literally everything he put into his body over a full 18 holes: 21 cigs 12 Diet Cokes 6 packs of Peanut M&M's 0.0 ounces of water.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

On Daly's 59th birthday, one of his well-wishers shared the tweet on Instagram and the three-time European Tour winner acknowledged it by reposting it on his Instagram story.

Still taken from John Daly's Instagram Story_Image Source: Instagram/@pga_johndaly

The California-born golfer finished the tournament at T50, tied with Nick Flanagan and Tom Byrum. Notably, Carl Petterson claimed the title, and Scott McCarron was the runner-up.

Ad

How many tournaments has John Daly competed in this year?

John Daly at the 2025 Galleri Classic - Source: Imagn

John Daly has competed in three events on the PGA Tour Champions this year. He started his year by competing in the Hoag Classic at Newport Beach Country Club in March. After the three-day tournament was concluded, the 59-year-old made even par and finished at T56. Tied with Mark Walker, Dicky Pride, and three other golfers, he won $3,900 for his performance.

Ad

Daly’s second start of the year was in the Galleri Classic at Mission Hills Country Club. He finished the tournament at T75, four strokes away from last position, and carded seven-over.

On April 4, the five-time PGA Tour winner teed off in the James Hardie Pro-Football HOF Invitational. He opened his final round with a bogey and shot a birdie on the second hole at The Old Course. Three more bogeys and three birdies later, he carded a total of six-over 222 and landed at T50.

Ad

Daly was tied with Robert Karlsson, Tim Herron, and two others, and they each won $5,984 for their performance. Notably, Angel Cabrera won the tournament with 11-under, while K.J. Choi placed second with nine-under.

The PGA Tour veteran teed off in 16 events on the PGA Tour Champions last year. He also played in the 2024 PGA Championship and The Open but withdrew from both events after the first round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More