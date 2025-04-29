John Daly’s son shares a 5-word message on legendary golfer's 59th birthday

John Daly celebrated his 59th birthday on Monday (April 28) this week. His son and budding golfer, John Daly II, shared an adorable picture to wish his father on the special occasion with a 5-word message.

The father-son duo had their backs to the camera with the latter's arm around Daly's shoulder as he could be saying something to his father. Daly was sporting a green shirt while his son opted for a white shirt, beige trousers, and a white cap in the picture. Daly II wrote:

"Happy birthday dad, love you !!"

Daly II's story wishing his father a happy birthday - Source: via @johndalyII on Instagram

The father-son pair frequently takes part in the PNC Championship. They won the title in 2021 after beating Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, by two strokes. Team Daly's total score was 27-under.

Charlie Woods is also a budding golfer. He has often been a lightning rod for harsh comparisons with his father. Daly II recently stood up for Woods and publicly showed his support towards the young golfer.

While it is unclear how many times the two promising players have competed against each other in junior tournaments, they have gone against each other plenty of times at the PNC Championships through the years.

Exploring the 2021 PNC Championship leaderboard ft. John Daly and John Daly II

Team Daly at the 2021 PNC Championship - Final Round (Source: Imagn)

John Daly and his son, John Daly II, recorded a thundering victory at the 2021 PNC Championship held at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando. The duo had shot 57 in the final round to take home the title.

The exhibition contest featured a scramble format. The tournament featured a 21-pair field that year. Here is a look at the final leaderboard of the 2021 PNC Championship:

Team Daly: WIN, -27

2: Team Woods, -25

T-3: Team Thomas, -24

T-3: Team Cink, -24

T-5: Team Lehman, -21

T-5: Team Singh, -21

7: Team Kuchar, -20

T-8: Team O’Meara, -19

T-8: Team Stenson, -17

T-10: Team Beem, -18

T-10: Team Player, -18

12: Team Korda, -17

T-13: Team Duval, -16

T-13: Team B Watson, -16

15: Team Harrington, -15

T-16: Team T Watson, -14

T-16: Team Furyk, -14

T-16: Team Price, -14

T-16: Team Faldo, -14

20: Team Trevino, -13

2021 was so far the only year that Team Daly had won the tournament. The year after, Vijay Singh and his son, Qass Singh, took home the title.

