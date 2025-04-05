"Not sure how good Charlie Woods is" – Analyst backs John Daly II amid rising comparisons 

John Daly II has drawn praise from the Fore Play podcast team. The junior Daly recently won his first collegiate tournament held on Monday (March 31) at Rolling Green Golf Club in Springfield, Pennsylvania.

Daly II scored 1-under 139 in the 36-hole event and won the title in the playoffs. In the recent podcast, co-host Sam Bozoian brought up Daly II's recent win. Co-host Trent Ryan then called him the real deal. Another co-host, Frankie Borrelli, then pointed out his standout performances as a Division I golfer at the University of Arkansas, just like his father.

For the unversed, John Daly also played collegiate golf at the University of Arkansas from 1984 to 1987. Ryan then compared Daly II with Charlie Woods, son of legendary golfer Tiger Woods, and said (1:06:15 onwards):

"Not to compare the two, but it happens regardless. I know there's a lot of hype around Charlie Woods… [but] John Daly Jr., that guy can play... He's a D1 college golfer. He’s winning tournaments."

Bozoian agreed with Ryan's sentiment and praised Daly II, saying:

"He's legit. He can really, really play."

Bozoian then expressed his apprehension over Charlie Woods, and said:

"I'm really not sure how good Charlie Woods is."

Junior Woods recently competed at the 2025 Sage Valley Junior Invitational last week. He tied for 25th among 36 golfers. He jumped from 838th to 603rd in the American Junior Golf Association Rankings post the tournament

A look at John Daly II and Charlie Woods' amateur golf careers

John Daly II, 21, has performed consistently in amateur golf, having named Rolex Junior All-American in 2020 and being ranked 29th in the American Junior Golf Association Rankings. Last year, he qualified for the US Amateur Championship. He recently won the Columbia Spring Invitational and was named the co-SEC Men's Golfer of the Week.

Meanwhile, Charlie Woods, 15, qualified for his first USGA championship last year. He shot a 1-under 71 at the U.S. Junior Amateur Qualifying, which was held at the Eagle Trace Golf Club in Coral Springs, Florida, in June 2024.

Charlie has played with his father, Tiger Woods, in the PNC Championship five times from 2020 to 2024. The father-son duo has had a splendid performance at the tournament with top-5 finishes in four of five starts.

Their best performance includes a second finish in both 2021 and 2024. In the 2024 appearance, Charlie made his first hole-in-one in his professional career on the par-3 fourth hole. After his performance at the 2024 PNC Championship, Tiger Woods' former coach Hank Haney wrote on X:

"Not many do earn PGA Tour cards, but Charlie has a better chance than most who have that dream."

John Daly II has also competed at the tournament with his father at the PNC Championship numerous times. Their best finish was in 2021 when they won the tournament two strokes over Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods.

