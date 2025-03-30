Charlie Woods and Kai Trump get major boost despite difficult outing at the Sage Valley Junior Invitational

Charlie Woods and Kai Trump recently competed in the Sage Valley Junior Invitational in the boys' and girls' divisions, respectively. Despite having a below-average outing, the Benjamin School golfers are reaping the rewards of playing in the most prestigious junior golf event in South Carolina last week.

Ad

Both Charlie Woods and Kai Trump have jumped over 200 spots in the American Junior Golf Association Rankings. Woods leaped 235 places and is currently ranked 603, while Trump got up to 530th spot and took a leap of 285 places after the Sage Valley Junior Invitational.

Charlie Woods carded +11 for the event at the Sage Valley Junior Invitational and finished T25 in the field of 36 junior golfers. The 16-year-old golfer was competing in the event for the first time, and his best score came in the second and third rounds, where he carded 73 on both occasions.

Ad

Trending

Kai Trump, on the other hand, had a forgettable event as she finished dead last in the field of 24 golfers. Trump carded +52 for the event, which included just 7 birdies throughout four rounds.

Sage Valley Junior Invitational leaderboard

Here's the complete leaderboard of the 2025 Sage Valley Junior Invitational for both the boys and girls divisions.

Miles Russell won the boys division of the Sage Valley Junior Invitational- Source: Imagn

Boys division

Ad

1. Miles Russell (-9)

2. Jackson Byrd (-7)

3. Joshua Bai (-6)

4. Robby Turnbull (-5)

5. Carson Bertagnole (-3)

T6. Tyler Watts (-2)

T6. Luke Colton (-2)

T8. Logan Reilly (E)

T8. Michael Riebe (E)

T8. Hugo Le Goff (E)

T8. Mason Howell (E)

T12. Henry Guan (+1)

T12. Lev Grinberg (+1)

T14. Will Hartman (+2)

T14. Kris Kim (+2)

16. Tyler Mawhinney (+3)

17. Giovanni Binaghi (+5)

18. John Daniel Culbreth (+6)

T19. Nguyen Anh Minh (+7)

T19. Dan Hayes (+7)

21. Le Khanh Hung (+8)

T22. Bowen Mauss (+9)

T22. Kartik Singh (+9)

24. Oscar Couilleau (+10)

T25. Charlie Woods (+11)

T25. Joshua Kim (+11)

T25. Ronin Banerjee (+11)

28. Rayhan Latief (+12)

29. Pennson Badgett (+13)

T30. Ben Bolton (+14)

T30. Thanawin Lee (+14)

32. Trevor Gutschewski (+17)

33. Hamilton Coleman (+18)

34. Viggo Olsson Mörk (+19)

35. Aidan Lawson (+21)

36. Evan Pena (+26)

Ad

Girls division

Aphrodite Deng won the Sage Valley Junior Invitational's girls division - Source: Imagn

1. Aphrodite Deng (-7)

2. Yujie Liu (-1)

T3. Soomin Oh (E)

T3. Pimpisa Rubrong (E)

5. Scarlett Schremmer (+3)

6. Anna Fang (+5)

T7. Gianna Clemente (+8)

T7. Asterisk Talley (+8)

T9. Avery McCrery (+11)

T9. Jude Lee (+11)

T9. Nikki Oh (+11)

12. Louise Uma Landgraf (+12)

13. Amelie Zalsman (+13)

14. Alice Kong (+15)

15. Achiraya Sriwong (+18)

T16. Sara Brentcheneff (+19)

T16. Mia Clausen (+19)

18. Luana Valero Moyano (+20)

19. Sofia Cherif Essakali (+21)

20. Natalie Yen (+22)

21. Sarah Hammett (+26)

22. Elizabeth Rudisill (+27)

23. Havanna Torstensson (+30)

24. Kai Trump (+52)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback