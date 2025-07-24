  • home icon
  John Daly shares 'fav pic' with son to celebrate his 22nd birthday

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Jul 24, 2025 00:43 GMT
PGA: PNC Championship - Source: Imagn
John Daly and his son Daly II - Image Source: Imagn

John Daly II, son of PGA Tour legend John Daly, turned 22 on July 23. To celebrate, the golf icon shared an adorable throwback picture of his son on his Instagram story.

Daly posted a picture of himself and his son from several years ago during one of their many father-son visits to the golf course. Daly II was just a little boy at the time and wore a pair of red and white trousers to match his father’s golf shorts.

Both father and son crossed their legs in a similar manner while leaning on their golf clubs and looking ahead. The adorable picture was captioned,

“Happy Birthday son! I’m so proud of the man you’ve become! Have the best day! 🎂👊🏼 (my fav pic 😉) @JohndalyII
Still taken from Daly’s Instagram Story _ Image Source: Instagram/@pga_johndaly

In a subsequent post, Daly also shared the birthday message his fiancee, Anna Cladakis, sent to his son. She shared a compilation of some of her favorite pictures with the youngster and wrote in the caption,

“Bonus son, I may not have given you life, but you have certainly made our life better! My fav 📸 over the years!! Happiest birthday… love you! “Step Mom” 🎂🎈🎉😂”
Still taken from Daly’s Instagram Story _ Image Source: Instagram/@pga_johndaly

Daly II is the youngest of John Daly’s three children. The five-time PGA Tour winner had his first child, Shynah, with his second wife, Bettye Fulford. His third wife, Paulette Dean, gave birth to a second daughter, Sierra. In 2003, Daly II was born to John Daly and his fourth wife, Sherrie Miller.

John Daly shares a “proud daddy” moment to celebrate his son’s Southern Amateur Championship victory

John Daly II is also a golfer, just like his father. Still in the early years of his amateur career, he recently picked up his biggest win yet at the 2025 Southern Amateur Championship.

John Daly celebrated the win by sharing a picture of his son posing next to the giant trophy at Blessings Golf Club in Johnson, Arkansas. He wrote in the caption,

“One Proud Daddy!!! 🏆 @sgagolf Champion 👊🏼 @johndalyll @razorbackmgolf @john_dalys_nashville.”
Daly II fired a 4-under 68 during his final round at Blessings Golf Club. He scored 70, 71, and 69 in his first three rounds and clinched the title with a total of 10-under 278. He also won by five strokes ahead of the runner-up, Garrett Endicott, who scored 5-under 283.

The 22-year-old golfer won his first collegiate event earlier this year at the Columbia Spring Invitational. He scored 1-under 139 in the one-day competition and claimed the title by winning a three-man scorecard playoff.

Last year, young Daly made his debut on the Korn Ferry Tour at the Compliance Solutions Championship. He scored 4-over 148 after two rounds and missed the cut.

