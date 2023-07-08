John Deere Classic leader Cameron Young changes his equipment ahead of Day 3

Cameron Young, the John Deere Classic leader, has made a dramatic equipment change ahead of Day 3, selecting a familiar ball that he used heavily last year.

Despite being one of the world's best golfers and the PGA Tour's Rookie of the Year for 2021-22, Young has yet to win a professional tournament. However, with rounds of 65 and 64, he currently sits atop the leaderboard heading into the weekend.

Young described his decision to return to a familiar ball, saying:

"I just went back to a ball that I played basically all last year. It's very familiar."

"I think probably by the book suits me better than what I played for a little while. Yeah, it's very familiar. It feels like I played it two weeks ago. It's not like I have to relearn the whole thing." Cameron Young added.

This tactical change appears to be working. Young is two shots ahead of his nearest challengers, Adam Schenk, Garrick Higgo, and Brendon Todd, at the halfway point of the event.

Cameron Young change before the John Deere Classic

Young has selected The Titleist Pro V1, specifically the Left Dot edition, as his ball for the John Deere Classic. He'd been using the X version, which had both high and low spin characteristics.

Young made the transition to the Left Dot Pro V1, stating that it gives him a more predictable performance. While it may limit his shot options in certain situations, Young feels it will ultimately favor him in windy conditions. It could also be a good option during major tournaments where increased spin and higher launch angles might be advantageous.

Young's equipment upgrade could be the catalyst that propels him to his first professional victory after his stellar achievements at the John Deere Classic thus far. Golf fans are looking forward to seeing Young's strategic approach and great ability unfold on the course for the rest of the event.

John Deere Classis Standings: Cameron Young

Cameron Young now leads the John Deere Classic standings after an outstanding performance in the first two rounds. The American golfer has demonstrated his abilities and consistency, carding rounds of 65 and 64 for a total score of 13-under par.

Cameron Young's strong play has propelled him to the top of the leaderboard heading into the weekend. He currently holds a two-shot lead over his nearest challenger, Adam Schenk, who is at 11-under par.

As the event progresses, all eyes will be on Young as he attempts to maintain his momentum and capture his first PGA Tour victory.

