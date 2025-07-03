John Deere Classic R2 Weather Forecast: How will the weather fare at TPC John Deere?

The second round of the 2025 John Deere Classic is set to be played under clear skies and rising temperatures at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. According to AccuWeather, Friday (July 4), will bring sunny and humid conditions at the John Deere Classic. Temperatures will remain high from morning through evening, and steady winds from the south will persist during the second round of the John Deere Classic. Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 2 of the 2025 John Deere Classic:

Morning

Temperature: 32°C

Conditions: Sunny and hot

Wind: SSW at 15 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 33 km/h

Humidity: 63%

Dew Point: 21°C

Probability of Precipitation: 2%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 3%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 33°C

Conditions: Sunny and hot

Wind: S at 17 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 35 km/h

Humidity: 48%

Dew Point: 20°C

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 3%

Visibility: 10 km

Evening

Temperature: 24°C

Conditions: Mainly clear and humid

Wind: S at 13 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 32 km/h

Humidity: 71%

Dew Point: 20°C

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 0%

Visibility: 10 km

John Deere Classic Round 2 tee times (All times in ET)

First tee at the John Deere Classic

7:45 AM -- Kyle Stanley, James Hahn, Henrik Norlander

7:56 AM -- Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder, Zac Blair

8:07 AM -- Adam Hadwin, Bronson Burgoon, Carson Young

8:18 AM -- Camilo Villegas, Lee Hodges, Nick Hardy

8:29 AM -- Kurt Kitayama, Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise

8:40 AM -- Patton Kizzire, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:51 AM -- Eric Cole, Will Gordon, Chandler Phillips

9:02 AM -- Greyson Sigg, Chan Kim, Sami Valimaki

9:13 AM -- Alex Smalley, Ben Silverman, Kris Ventura

9:24 AM -- Trace Crowe, Noah Goodwin, Mason Andersen

9:35 AM -- Taylor Montgomery, Nicholas Lindheim, Jay Giannetto

9:46 AM -- Hayden Springer, Jeremy Paul, Michael La Sasso (a)

9:57 AM -- Paul Waring, Tim Widing, Josh Radcliff

1:05 PM -- Kevin Kisner, Hayden Buckley, Jacob Bridgeman

1:16 PM -- Denny McCarthy, Harry Higgs, Alejandro Tosti

1:27 PM -- Chad Ramey, Keith Mitchell, Vince Whaley

1:38 PM -- Stephan Jaeger, Si Woo Kim, Sungjae Im

1:49 PM -- J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Michael Kim

2 PM -- Jake Knapp, Rickie Fowler, Max Homa

2:11 PM -- Matt McCarty, Nick Dunlap, Chris Gotterup

2:22 PM -- Cameron Champ, Danny Willett, Victor Perez

2:33 PM -- Chesson Hadley, Ryan Gerard, Jackson Suber

2:44 PM -- Kevin Velo, Vince Covello, David Ford

2:55 PM -- Anders Albertson, Rikuya Hoshino, Luke Clanton

3:06 PM -- Thriston Lawrence, Pierceson Coody, Petr Hruby

3:17 PM -- Frankie Capan III, William Mouw, Brendan Valdes

10th tee at John Deere Classic

7:45 AM -- Andrew Putnam, Bud Cauley, Max McGreevy

7:56 AM -- Dylan Frittelli, Austin Cook, Rico Hoey

8:07 AM -- Ben Martin, Dylan Wu, David Skinns

8:18 AM -- Karl Vilips, Nico Echavarria, Tom Kim

8:29 AM -- Davis Thompson, Lucas Glover, Jason Day

8:40 AM -- Aldrich Potgieter, Ben Griffin, Michael Thorbjornsen

8:51 AM -- Joe Highsmith, Brian Campbell, Zach Johnson

9:02 AM -- Lanto Griffin, Patrick Fishburn, Mac Meissner

9:13 AM -- Nate Lashley, Matt NeSmith, Thorbjørn Olesen

9:24 AM -- Quade Cummins, John Pak, Thomas Rosenmueller

9:35 AM -- Will Chandler, Taylor Dickson, Braden Thornberry

9:46 AM -- Philip Knowles, Gordon Sargent, Jackson Koivun (a)

9:57 AM -- Harrison Endycott, Trevor Cone, Carson Herron

1:05 PM -- Trey Mullinax, Beau Hossler, David Lipsky

1:16 PM -- Ryan Palmer, Doug Ghim, Ryo Hisatsune

1:27 PM -- Joel Dahmen, Sam Stevens, Justin Lower

1:38 PM -- Rafael Campos, Emiliano Grillo, Adam Schenk

1:49 PM -- Austin Eckroat, Adam Svensson, Seamus Power

2 PM -- Garrick Higgo, Brice Garnett, Matt Kuchar

2:11 PM -- Kevin Yu, Peter Malnati, Luke List

2:22 PM -- Patrick Rodgers, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Kohles

2:33 PM -- Martin Laird, Kevin Roy, Isaiah Salinda

2:44 PM -- Ricky Castillo, Paul Peterson, Cristobal Del Solar

2:55 PM -- Jesper Svensson, Brandon Matthews, Zack Fischer

3:06 PM -- Kaito Onishi, Steven Fisk, Preston Summerhays

3:17 PM -- Takumi Kanaya, Matthew Riedel, Ben James (a)

