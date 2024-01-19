Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard have turned down the chance to join Jon Rahm's LIV Golf team for the 2024 season in another blow to the World No. 3 golfer. Both golfers were offered deals worth tens of millions of dollars, but chose to stay loyal to their tours instead.

It was reported that Wyndham Clark was also in close talks to join the LIV Golf series. However, recent reports suggested that the deal had broken down and that Clark would no longer be joining LIV. To add to this, Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard have also refused to join Jon Rahm's team. According to NUCLR Golf, a golf X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Tommy Fleetwood & Nicolai Hojgaard have turned down contracts in the 10s of millions to join Jon Rahm’s new LIV Golf team."

Expand Tweet

Fleetwood and Hojgaard will be a part of the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic. Ahead of the tournament, Fleetwood spoke about his status in the world of golf. He said (via The Guardian):

"I want to continue to try to be the best golfer I can possibly be. Wherever the world of golf is going and whatever is happening, shooting 75’s and 76’s isn’t going to help anyone. Wherever the world of golf takes me and my game, I will go and play and continue to do the same things. There are a lot of people making decisions, golfers aren’t making those decisions."

Fleetwood said that his job was to keep improving.

Jon Rahm still in search of members for his LIV Golf team, Legions XIII

Jon Rahm's move to the LIV Golf Series has caused quite a lot of controversy in the past few months. After joining the breakaway tour, the Series added a 13th team to their roster, which would be captained by Rahm.

The team is expected to be known as Legions XIII, and Rahm had said that there were quite a few golfers who were interested in joining. One of his team members is expected to be a graduate from the LIV Golf promotional events. However, no names have been confirmed for Rahm's team as of now.

Rahm was recently banned by the PGA Tour for his participation in the Series. The PGA Tour said that any other golfers who follow suit would be banned as well.

Rahm hopes that one day he would be able to play on both the LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.