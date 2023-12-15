“Jon Rahm failed to bring over Tyrrell Hatton and Tony Finau” – Fans react to Hatton committing to The Sony Open in Hawaii amid LIV Golf rumors

Fans took a hilarious jibe at 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm after English golfer Tyrrell Hatton confirmed his commitment to the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii. After Rahm's contentious transfer to LIV Golf, rumors around Tyrrell Hatton and Tony Finau being the next to accompany the Spaniard in Saudi Arabia surfaced.

Nonetheless, Hatton and Finau both declared that they would be competing on the PGA Tour in 2024. Hatton is scheduled to play in the 2024 Sony Open, a PGA Tour tournament, while Finau stated in his last week's interview with SI at the Grant Thornton Invitational that he was more focused on his game and would be playing on the tour.

Hatton's announcement regarding the tournament for the next year was posted by NUCLR Golf on its X (formerly Twitter) account, along with the following caption:

"#NEW: Tyrrell Hatton is committed to playing at The Sony Open in Hawaii according to a press release put out today from the tournament sponsor. @TyrrellTracker."

Fans swamped the comments section to say:

"Rahm failed to bring over Hatton and Finau. No wonder they don't want him to talk to the press."

Some fans even stated that Hatton and Finau are astute and will rise in the Official World Golf Rankings, to qualify for major tournaments, by competing in events on the PGA Tour before joining the Saudi circuit.

"Atta boy Tyrell rack up those OWGR points before you head to LIV." commented another fan.

"Would be smart to rack up OWGR points before playing in his first LIV event," wrote another fan.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"I’m happy for him"- Tony Finau on Rahm's decision to join LIV

American golfer Tony Finau opened up about Jon Rahm's decision to join LIV Golf in his interview with Sports Illustrated last week. Speaking about the Spaniard, Finau said he was happy for him.

"Yeah, I think he made the best decision that he felt was right for his family and himself. I’m happy for him," said Finau.

Finau also commented on rumors of him joining LIV Golf and set the record straight by saying:

"No, not yet. I haven’t let anything marinate other than just playing right now. And on Rahm joining."

Jon Rahm will make his LIV Golf debut in February 2024 by playing at the Mayakoba event. Meanwhile, the PGA Tour 2024 season will start with the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which will start in January. Rahm is the defending champion of the tournament but he will not return to defend his title, considering his commitment to LIV Golf.

Following the Tournament of Champions, PGA Tour golfers will head for the Sony Open, which is scheduled to take place from January 11–14 at Wai'alae Country Club.