Jon Rahm's controversial move to LIV Golf has reportedly granted him access to a Saudi Arabian royal jet along with $566.4 million in his bank account. The Spanish golfer finally confirmed his deal with the Saudi Arabian circuit last week after weeks of speculation.

According to The Telegraph, the deal with the Public Investment Fund has netted the Spaniard approximately $566.4 million, with the golfer collecting $302 million of that amount at the time of the deal's signing. According to a recent claim by The Sun, Rahm has also been granted access to the Saudi Arabian royal jet and a 10-person team to assist him, in addition to financial support.

Here is an excerpt from the report published by The Sun, which talks about Jon Rahm's reported deal:

"He also got nice presents from the LIV, like using one of the Saudi Royal private jet for him and his family, but also many perks like money allowance for housing and I think 8-10 people that will work for him, from a personal assistant to personal chefs, between others."

Rahm's LIV Golf deal makes him the highest-paid golfer in the world. It was previously believed that Phil Mickelson, the six-time Major champion, earned the largest payment from LIV Golf, estimated to be worth $200 million.

However, with the mega-money move, Jon Rahm has surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo to become the world's highest-paid athlete in addition to being the highest-paid golfer.

"Obviously, [money] is a factor"- Jon Rahm admits money is a factor in his LIV Golf deal

Rahm spoke extensively about his agreement with LIV Golf with Fox News last week. The Spanish golfer admitted that money played a role in his decision. Nonetheless, he made his selection for additional reasons as well.

According to the current World No. 3, choosing to compete in Saudi Arabia was not an easy choice. The golfer admitted that he switched to the Saudi circuit after finding the offer irresistible. Rahm stated, according to Fox News:

"As you can see now it's official. This is me finally saying after all the rumours, some of them were true, and I am officially joining LIV Golf. It's not an easy decision. I've had a very successful career and I'm happy. There are a lot of things that LIV Golf have to offer which were very enticing, starting with team golf."

The 29-year-old golfer acknowledged that he wanted to play for the game's advancement and that leading a LIV Golf squad would prompt him to put in more effort to succeed. Rahm continued, saying:

"Obviously, [money] is a factor and it's an important one in this decision. The love of the game and wanting to grow it in a global market. Being part of the team. Being a captain. Hopefully being a leader to team-mates. It makes me want to work harder than I have done now to actually prove myself."

Jon Rahm is slated to make his LIV Golf debut in February at the Mayakoba event. The tournament is scheduled to take place from February 2 to February 4 at El Camaleon Golf Course.