"Watching people go wild" - Jon Rahm reveals the 'best thing' about not confirming his rumored $550+ million LIV deal amount

Jon Rahm has reportedly signed a $556.4 million deal with the controversial LIV Golf series. The Spanish golfer announced his move to LIV through a social media post earlier this week but stayed mum on the amount he received from the Saudi circuit.

Rahm recently appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and opened up about his LIV Golf deal. The current World No. 3 confessed that he did not want to disclose the amount and was enjoying the random guesses from people.

"The best thing about not saying anything is watching people go wild about what it may or may not be," said Rahm.

Expand Tweet

According to The Telegraph, Rahm has earned a contract worth around $566.4 million from the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund to join LIV. The publication claimed that he received $302 million when he signed the contract; the remaining amount will be paid over the course of the agreement, which is scheduled to expire in 2029.

If Rahm's reported deal holds validity, he will become the highest-paid athlete in the world. As of now, Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-paid athlete in the world, as per Forbes.

Here is a list of Forbes' top 10 highest-paid athletes in the world:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo: $136 million

2. Lionel Messi: $130 million

3. Kylian Mbappe: $120 million

4. LeBron James: $119.5 million

5. Canelo Alvarez: $110 million

6. Dustin Johnson: $107 million

7. Phil Mickelson: $106 million

8. Stephen Curry: $100.4 million

9. Rodger Federer: $95.1 million

10. Kevin Durang: $89.1 million

"Obviously, [money] is a factor" - Jon Rahm on his deal with LIV Golf

In a recent interview with Fox News, the former World No. 1 spoke about his partnership with LIV Golf. The Spanish golfer disclosed that many circumstances contributed to his decision to join LIV Golf.

Rahm stated that it was challenging for him to choose to join the Saudi circuit following a prosperous career on the PGA Tour. Nevertheless, the 29-year-old golfer joined after finding the offer from LIV Golf to be alluring.

Jon Rahm admitted that money was also one of the factors in his decision to join LIV Golf. He, however, clarified that that was not the sole reason for his move. He said (via Fox News):

"Obviously, [money] is a factor and it's an important one in this decision. The love of the game and wanting to grow it in a global market. Being part of the team. Being a captain. Hopefully being a leader to team-mates. It makes me want to work harder than I have done now to actually prove myself."

Jon Rahm has had a successful season playing on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour in 2023. According to Spotrac, he has earned around $21 million this year, including $16 million from official tournaments, $112,500 from unofficial tournaments, and $670,000 from the Tour Championship bonus.