Jon Rahm gets honest about his gameplay this season ahead of the PGA Championship after finishing in top 10 at all LIV events

LIV golfer Jon Rahm shared his analysis of his own game this season ahead of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow this week (May 15-18). The Spanish golfer will be making his ninth appearance at the Major this week.
Rahm had missed the cut at the Major event at Valhalla Golf Course in Kentucky last year. He shot a -1 par score of 70 and a +1 par score of 72 in the first two rounds failing to advance to the weekend of the Major tournament.
During the pre-tournament press conference at the Quail Hollow Golf Club, the LIV golfer spoke about how he felt about his game ahead of his ninth PGA Championship. Rahm said (via LIV Golf on X):
"I can't believe I'm almost at a decade in majors. It goes by fast that's all I can say."
Speaking about his consistent run of Top-10 finishes this year, he added:
"Feeling very good. Been playing good all year. Maybe not as as great as I would like. I feel like there's some avoidable mistakes out there.
"But you know, if you keep rocking at top 10 not having your best I think still pretty good."
Rahm shared his thoughts about his game heading into the Major, saying:
"I can see my game going towards those improvements so very hopeful."
The Spanish golfer also expressed his happiness and excitement to play at the 'amazing' golf course. Looking at the conditions of the greens, which remained firm despite the rain, Jon Rahm said that the tournament is a 'great test of golf'.
Rahm's best finish at the PGA Championship came in 2018, where he shared a tie for fourth place with Stewart Cink.
The 30-year-old golfer has won two Majors to date - the Masters Tournament in 2023 and the U.S Open in 2021. His best finish at The Open Championship was in 2023 where he finished tied for second place.
Jon Rahm's performances this season
In the first Major of the year at Augusta National, Jon Rahm finished T14th with a total score of -3.
In LIV Golf events, he had his best finish of the season in the Riyadh event, where was tied for second place on the leaderboard. In Adelaide, Rahm finished sixth. At LIV Hong Kong, he finished T6 after the final round.
The Spaniard finished in a tie for fifth place at the Singapore event, and was T9 at the end of LIV Golf Miami. At the Mexico City event, he finished fourth. In Korea, Rahm finished in a tie for seventh with four others.
Jon Rahm has also led his team Legion XIII to two titles in Riyadh and Mexico City this season.