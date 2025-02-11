Jon Rahm reflects on his LIV Golf team's 'hot start' in Riyadh

In an Instagram post shared by Jon Rahm, he reflected on his team’s win in LIV Golf’s Riyadh event. This was the first event of the year for LIV, and it was played under floodlights. In his Instagram story, Rahm shared photographs of himself and his teammates.

In his post, Rahm wrote:

"2025 off to a hot start under the lights in Riyadh. Can’t wait to see what the rest of the year holds! #Vamos #LegionXIII"

Trending

After becoming LIV Golf’s first expansion team, Legion XIII secured their second consecutive opening game win in the league. Last year in Mayakoba, while making their LIV Golf debut, the team finished 24 under, and this year, they again won the opener in Riyadh.

Team Legion XIII, consisting of Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt, and Tom McKibbin, finished 50 under over three days. They were 11 shots clear of the second-best team, Ripper GC. The final round began with Team Legion XIII having an 11-shot lead, and that remained their winning margin.

Their winning total of 50 under was just three shots short of the record low by any team in a LIV Golf event.

Jon Rahm thanked ‘nice cushion’ for winning the LIV opener at Riyadh

While reflecting on the final day's events in Riyadh, during the post-event press conference, Jon Rahm said:

"Luckily, we had a nice cushion going into today, and we could afford to not have our best day as a team. But still, it was a decisive win, and I’m very happy we got to start the year again like this."

Team Scores at LIV Golf Riyadh:

Expand Tweet

1. Legion XIII -50 (Rahm 67, Hatton 70, Surratt 71, McKibbin 72; Rd: 3: -8)

2. Ripper GC -39 (Leishman 68, Jones 69, Herbert 70, Smith 70; Rd 3: -11)

3. Rangegoats GC -39 (Watson 68, Uihlein 68, Campbell 69, Wolff 72; Rd 3: -11)

4. Crushers GC -36 (DeChambeau 68, Casey 69, Lahiri 69, Howell III 74; Rd 3: -8)

5. Fireballs GC -34 (Puig 64, Garcia 67, Masaveu 64, Ancer 74; Rd: -14)

6. Cleeks GC -28 (Kjettrup 68, Bland 70, Meronk 71, Kaymer 75; Rd 3: -4)

7. Torque GC -27 (Munoz 71, Ortiz 72, Niemann 73, Pereira 76; Rd 3: +4)

T8 Stinger GC -25 (Burmester 65, Schwartzel 68, Oosthuizen 69, Grace 74; Rd 3: -12)

T8 Majesticks GC -25 (Horsfield 9, Poulter 71, Westwood 73, Stenson 74; Rd 3 -1)

10. Smash GC -23 (Kokrak 67, McDowell 68, Koepka 70, Gooch 71; Rd 3: -12)

11. 4ACES GC -21 (Pieters 67, Varner III 68, Reed 71, Johnson 74; Rd 3: -8)

12. Hyflyers GC -18 (Tringale 65, Schniederjans 70, Steele 70, Ogletree 71; Rd 3: -12)

13. Iron Heads GC -11 (Lee 69, Ormsby 69, Jang 73, Na 75; Rd. 3: -2)

Wild Cards: Lee 71, Kim 72

The individual event was won by Adrian Meronk, who finished two shots ahead of Rahm in a close final round on Saturday. Rahm finished one-under 71.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback