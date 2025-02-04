Jon Rahm and his LIV Golf team, Legion XIII, have signed a multi-year partnership with luxury clothing and sportswear brand, Greyson Clothiers. The $39.1M-earning company will be the team's official apparel sponsor.

Greyson Clothiers shared pictures of Rahm sporting different gears from the brand on their social media to announce the special news. They had also tagged him and Legion XIII as collaborators on the post. The caption read:

"Grit and Loyalty. As captain of Legion XIII, Jon Rahm leads his team into an exciting new chapter with the Wolf Pack."

Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm spoke about the exciting partnership and why the brand is a perfect fit for the team. (via LIV Golf)

"Greyson’s dedication to craftsmanship, performance, and style perfectly embodies the spirit of Legion XIII, and I’m proud to welcome them as our official apparel partner for the 2025 season," he said.

He further added:

"Their ability to seamlessly blend innovation with tradition makes them an ideal fit, and I’m excited to see our team represent the Greyson brand on the course this season."

The official team merchandise will be available for purchase at LIV Golf events throughout the year as well as Greyson Clothiers' official website. CEO and Founder of Greyson Clothiers, Charlie Schaefer spoke about the partnership, saying:

"Our partnership with Legion XIII is a natural alignment in values of camaraderie, authenticity, and a commitment to excellence,"

He further talked about what the brand's "creative approach" will bring to the table.

"At Greyson, we create premium lifestyle apparel that reflects the refined yet relentless spirit of the modern athlete. Bringing our creative approach to the team aspect of golf allows us to celebrate camaraderie and performance in a way that is both sophisticated and true to our vision,"

When Jon Rahm sported Greyson Clothier gear at Hero Dubai Desert Classic earlier this year

In Picture: Jon Rahm at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic (Source: Getty)

Jon Rahm had dropped hints of a potential collaboration with Greyson Clothiers when he showed up to the Hero Dubai Desert Classic press conference in January wearing the brand's gear.

Many LIV Golf teams have signed new partnerships for the upcoming season. Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau signed Reebok as the official footwear and apparel sponsor for his team in a long-term contract. The deal was made ahead of DeChambeau's appearance on 'The Showdown' in December.

HyFlyers GC captain Phil Mickelson overcame his disdain for joggers by partnering with Primo for the 2025 season. The apparel brand is mainly known for their joggers and already has an association with golf content creator Grant Horvat.

According to reports, Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith may also sign a new deal with Greyson Clothiers.

