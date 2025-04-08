Jon Rahm takes a brutal dig at OWGR while announcing himself as a top-10 player

Spanish professional golfer Jon Rahm is currently ranked No. 80 on the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR). However, Rahm believes that he deserves to be a top-10 player, regardless of his current position on the list.

When he was an amateur, Rahm won the 2015 Duck Invitational and the 2016 ASU Thunderbird Invitational. He turned pro in 2016 and played on the PGA Tour until he left to join LIV Golf in 2023. He has 11 PGA Tour wins, two major championship wins, and has claimed two LIV Golf titles so far.

Jon Rahm will attempt to claim his third major victory at the 2025 Masters, which will kick off on April 10. In an official pre-tournament interview on Tuesday, the 30-year-old was asked to give his opinion about his position in the world rankings. Rahm first asked the interviewer if he was out of the top 100, which was an indication that he doesn’t usually pay much attention to the ranking list.

When the interviewer confirmed that he was still in the top 100, Rahm said:

“Couple of weeks to go and I’ll be gone. I mean, I’m not gonna say exactly a number but I will still undoubtedly consider myself a top 10 player in the world, but it’s hard to tell nowadays.”

Jon Rahm’s first victory on the PGA Tour was in the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open, which boosted him to the top 50 on the OWGR list. In 2020, he spent 52 weeks ranked as World No. 1. He has remained in the top 50 since 2017 until February 2025.

The two-time Major Championship winner has not earned OWGR points from any of his games in LIV Golf as the Saudi Arabia-backed event is not recognized by the world rankings system. As such, his position on the list has been in decline since he joined the league.

Rahm stood a chance to gain points from competing in major championships, however, his performance in last year’s majors was not particularly up to expectations. He missed the cut in last year’s PGA Championship and finished at T45 in the Masters. His best result from the majors last year was a T7 finish in The Open Championship.

How many LIV tournaments has Jon Rahm played this year?

Jon Rahm has played in five LIV Golf tournaments this year. He teed off in the season opener at Riyadh, where he finished at T2, which is his best performance so far. He also competed in Adelaide, where he finished in 6th position and in Hong Kong, he finished in T6.

Jon Rahm’s second-best position this year was in Singapore with T5. After Singapore, he headed to Miami, where he faced the Blue Monster at Trump National Doral Golf Course and placed a T9 finish.

