Jordan Speith & Tommy Fleetwood confirm participation in Charles Schwab Challenge

The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge is set to take place from May 22 to 25 at Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth. Three-time major championship winner Jordan Spieth and seven-time European Tour winner Tommy Fleetwood have confirmed their participation in the event.

The Charles Schwab Challenge was established in 1946 and is one of the five PGA Tour invitational tournaments. Last year, American professional golfer Davis Riley won the tournament with a score of 14-under. He was five strokes ahead of the runners-up, Keegan Bradley and Scottie Scheffler.

On Thursday, April 24, the official Charles Schwab Challenge Instagram page shared a post announcing that Spieth will tee off at Colonial Country Club in May. He is set to join other players in the field including Tommy Fleetwood, Daniel Berger, Tom Hoge, and defending champion Davis Riley.

Take a look at the post here along with the caption:

Fort Worth favorites are headed back to Colonial! 🏆 Past champions Daniel Berger (2020) and Jordan Spieth (2016) are officially committed to the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge! Let’s hear it for these two! 🔥⛳

Notably, Spieth and Berger are both Charles Schwab Challenge champions. Spieth won the tournament in 2016 with 17-under. He was three strokes ahead of the runner-up, Harris English.

Berger lifted the Charles Schwab Challenge trophy in 2020 after a playoff against Collin Morikawa.

How much did Davis Riley and other golfers receive for winning the Charles Schwab Challenge last year?

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge had a total prize purse of $9.1 million. Davis Riley went home with $1.638 million for his victory, while the runners-up, Bradley and Scheffler, received $809,900 each.

Here’s a breakdown of how much each golfer won from the Charles Schwab Challenge last year:

Winner: Davis Riley - $1.638 million

T2: Keegan Bradley - $809,900

T2: Scottie Scheffler - $809,900

4: Collin Morikawa - $445,900

T5: Mac Meissner - $323,618.75

T5: Sepp Straka - $323,618.75

T5: Pierceson Coody - $323,618.75

T5: Hayden Buckley - $323,618.75

T9: David Lipsky - $247,975

T9: Sungjae Im - $247,975

T9: Robby Shelton - $247,975

T12: Lucas Glover - $180,635

T12: Chandler Phillips - $180,635

T12: Lee Hodges - $180,635

T12: J.T. Poston - $180,635

T12: Adam Scott - $180,635

T17: Maverick McNealy - $120,835

T17: Tom Hoge - $120,835

T17: Matt Kuchar - $120,835

T17: Christiaan Bezuidenhout - $120,835

T17: Davis Thompson - $120,835

T17: Alejandro Tosti - $120,835

T17: Tony Finau - $120,835

T24: Matt NeSmith - $70,866.25

T24: Adam Svensson - $70,866.25

T24: Brian Harman - $70,866.25

T24: Billy Horschel - $70,866.25

T24: Denny McCarthy - $70,866.25

T24: Min Woo Lee - $70,866.25

T24: Tom Kim - $70,866.25

T24: Kevin Tway - $70,866.25

T32: K.H. Lee - $51,961

T32: Aaron Rai - $51,961

T32: Ben Silverman - $51,961

T32: Justin Rose - $51,961

T32: Ryan Fox - $51,961

T37: Peter Malnati - $38,675

T37: Joseph Bramlett - $38,675

T37: Jordan Spieth - $38,675

T37: Martin Laird - $38,675

T37: Ben Martin - $38,675

T37: C.T. Pan - $38,675

T37: Rickie Fowler - $38,675

T37: Keith Mitchell - $38,675

T45: Troy Merritt - $27,099.80

T45: Daniel Berger - $27,099.80

T45: Zach Johnson - $27,099.80

T45: Patrick Rodgers - $27,099.80

T45: Gary Woodland - $27,099.80

T50: Kevin Streelman - $22,234.44

T50: Charley Hoffman - $22,234.44

T50: Victor Perez - $22,234.44

T50: Webb Simpson - $22,234.44

T50: Doug Ghim - $22,234.44

T50: Brendon Todd - $22,234.44

T56: Tyler Duncan - $20,839

T56: Thomas Detry - $20,839

T56: Si Woo Kim - $20,839

T56: Cam Davis - $20,839

T56: Joel Dahmen - $20,839

T61: Parker Coody - $20,111

T61: Kevin Yu - $20,111

T61: S.H. Kim - $20,111

64: Emiliano Grillo - $19,747

T65: Austin Smotherman - $19,292

T65: Mark Hubbard - $19,292

T65: Nick Hardy - $19,292

T65: Kevin Kisner - $19,292

69: Ryan Moore - $18,837

T70: Callum Tarren - $18,564

T70: Vincent Norrman - $18,564

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More