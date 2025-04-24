Jordan Speith & Tommy Fleetwood confirm participation in Charles Schwab Challenge

The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge is set to take place from May 22 to 25 at Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth. Three-time major championship winner Jordan Spieth and seven-time European Tour winner Tommy Fleetwood have confirmed their participation in the event.
The Charles Schwab Challenge was established in 1946 and is one of the five PGA Tour invitational tournaments. Last year, American professional golfer Davis Riley won the tournament with a score of 14-under. He was five strokes ahead of the runners-up, Keegan Bradley and Scottie Scheffler.
On Thursday, April 24, the official Charles Schwab Challenge Instagram page shared a post announcing that Spieth will tee off at Colonial Country Club in May. He is set to join other players in the field including Tommy Fleetwood, Daniel Berger, Tom Hoge, and defending champion Davis Riley.
Take a look at the post here along with the caption:
Fort Worth favorites are headed back to Colonial! 🏆 Past champions Daniel Berger (2020) and Jordan Spieth (2016) are officially committed to the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge! Let’s hear it for these two! 🔥⛳
Notably, Spieth and Berger are both Charles Schwab Challenge champions. Spieth won the tournament in 2016 with 17-under. He was three strokes ahead of the runner-up, Harris English.
Berger lifted the Charles Schwab Challenge trophy in 2020 after a playoff against Collin Morikawa.
How much did Davis Riley and other golfers receive for winning the Charles Schwab Challenge last year?
The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge had a total prize purse of $9.1 million. Davis Riley went home with $1.638 million for his victory, while the runners-up, Bradley and Scheffler, received $809,900 each.
Here’s a breakdown of how much each golfer won from the Charles Schwab Challenge last year:
- Winner: Davis Riley - $1.638 million
- T2: Keegan Bradley - $809,900
- T2: Scottie Scheffler - $809,900
- 4: Collin Morikawa - $445,900
- T5: Mac Meissner - $323,618.75
- T5: Sepp Straka - $323,618.75
- T5: Pierceson Coody - $323,618.75
- T5: Hayden Buckley - $323,618.75
- T9: David Lipsky - $247,975
- T9: Sungjae Im - $247,975
- T9: Robby Shelton - $247,975
- T12: Lucas Glover - $180,635
- T12: Chandler Phillips - $180,635
- T12: Lee Hodges - $180,635
- T12: J.T. Poston - $180,635
- T12: Adam Scott - $180,635
- T17: Maverick McNealy - $120,835
- T17: Tom Hoge - $120,835
- T17: Matt Kuchar - $120,835
- T17: Christiaan Bezuidenhout - $120,835
- T17: Davis Thompson - $120,835
- T17: Alejandro Tosti - $120,835
- T17: Tony Finau - $120,835
- T24: Matt NeSmith - $70,866.25
- T24: Adam Svensson - $70,866.25
- T24: Brian Harman - $70,866.25
- T24: Billy Horschel - $70,866.25
- T24: Denny McCarthy - $70,866.25
- T24: Min Woo Lee - $70,866.25
- T24: Tom Kim - $70,866.25
- T24: Kevin Tway - $70,866.25
- T32: K.H. Lee - $51,961
- T32: Aaron Rai - $51,961
- T32: Ben Silverman - $51,961
- T32: Justin Rose - $51,961
- T32: Ryan Fox - $51,961
- T37: Peter Malnati - $38,675
- T37: Joseph Bramlett - $38,675
- T37: Jordan Spieth - $38,675
- T37: Martin Laird - $38,675
- T37: Ben Martin - $38,675
- T37: C.T. Pan - $38,675
- T37: Rickie Fowler - $38,675
- T37: Keith Mitchell - $38,675
- T45: Troy Merritt - $27,099.80
- T45: Daniel Berger - $27,099.80
- T45: Zach Johnson - $27,099.80
- T45: Patrick Rodgers - $27,099.80
- T45: Gary Woodland - $27,099.80
- T50: Kevin Streelman - $22,234.44
- T50: Charley Hoffman - $22,234.44
- T50: Victor Perez - $22,234.44
- T50: Webb Simpson - $22,234.44
- T50: Doug Ghim - $22,234.44
- T50: Brendon Todd - $22,234.44
- T56: Tyler Duncan - $20,839
- T56: Thomas Detry - $20,839
- T56: Si Woo Kim - $20,839
- T56: Cam Davis - $20,839
- T56: Joel Dahmen - $20,839
- T61: Parker Coody - $20,111
- T61: Kevin Yu - $20,111
- T61: S.H. Kim - $20,111
- 64: Emiliano Grillo - $19,747
- T65: Austin Smotherman - $19,292
- T65: Mark Hubbard - $19,292
- T65: Nick Hardy - $19,292
- T65: Kevin Kisner - $19,292
- 69: Ryan Moore - $18,837
- T70: Callum Tarren - $18,564
- T70: Vincent Norrman - $18,564