As the Ryder Cup approaches, golf fans are concerned about Jordan Spieth missing out on playing for the U.S team at Bethpage.

The Ryder Cup is scheduled to be played from September 26-28 at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York. With about five months to go, the golf world is seen discussing regularly about the tournament, the strengths and weaknesses of the potential teams.

Ryder Cup 2025 at Bethpage- Source: Getty

Amidst this, golf writer, Kyle Porter posted the Top-25 U.S Ryder Cup rankings on his X page asking the fans what stood out in the table. The U.S team fans were quick to express concern about Jordan Spieth missing from the Top-25 table.

While Scottie Scheffler tops the table with14,578.75 points, the U.S Team captain, Keegan Bradley is at 21st spot with 2663.84.

Fans are worried for Spieth as he is not listed among the 25 players and shared their opinions on the same. The three-time Major winner stands at the 30th spot with 1979.82 points.

Here are a few reactions from fans after Jordan Spieth didn't make it to the Top-25:

"Spieth has a tremendous amount of work to do, unless he plans on being an assistant captain," they wrote.

"Jordan Spieth going from 2nd(2016 standings) to not even in the top 25 is so sad," another fan wrote.

"Jordan has not played bad this year surprised not to see him on there," one fan reacted.

However, a few fans are confident that he would make the team regardless.

"That somehow Jordan Speith with still make the team despite not being on this list," they wrote.

"That Jordan Spieth will absolutely be on the team," a fan commented.

Despite Spieth being lower than the top 25, he’ll make the team. Berger, Wyndham feel like really easy captains picks as of now too," another fan wrote.

Kyle Porter also posted the Europe Team Ryder Cup rankings, which is topped by Rory McIlroy with 2863.75 points.

Jordan Spieth's performance this season

Spieth has claimed three Major titles of the 13 PGA Tour wins in his career to date. He triumphed at The Masters and the U.S Open in 2015 as well at The Open Championship in 2017. His best finish at the PGA Championship was when he finished runner-up in 2015.

In the recently concluded Signature event, RBC Heritage, he finished tied for 18th position at the end of the tournament. While he finished in the T14 spot at Augusta, Spieth stood at T12 spot in the final leaderboard at the Valero Texas Open.

Jordan Spieth at The Masters 2025 - Source: Getty

At the Valspar Championship, the 31-year-old ended up in the T28 position. Spieth finished solo at the 59th spot at The Players and in T9 at the Cognizant Classic. Unfortunately, he missed the cut at the Genesis Invitational this year. He had his best finish so far at the WM Phoenix Open in the T4 position. Spieth was down to T69 position when the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am concluded.

Jordan Spieth will be missing in action at the next PGA Tour event, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

