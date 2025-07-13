Jordan Spieth announces the birth of his third child amid Genesis Scottish Open absence

Jordan Spieth has officially announced the birth of his third child on Sunday, July 13. The former World No. 1 golfer shared the picture of his newborn child, named Sully, on Instagram.

The golfer confirmed earlier in 2025 that the kid is due in July. Spieth and his wife Annie Verret were high school sweethearts and got engaged at the end of 2017, before marrying in November 2018.

The Spieths have a son, Sammy Spieth, born on November 14, 2021, and a daughter, Sophie Spieth, born on September 12, 2023. They have now welcomed their third child, and Jordan Spieth disclosed on Instagram that they had a boy whom they are going to name Sully Spieth. The caption on his post read:

"We added a new member to the foursome - Sully Spieth! Everyone is doing great 💙"

Sully Spieth's arrival was predicted early on, and due to this, Jordan Spieth missed the ongoing 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. The event is taking place at the Renaissance Club in East Lothian, Scotland. Spieth revealed the reason for removing his name from this event during the recent episode of the Up and Adams podcast.

He stated how he and his family were on a 'baby watch' duty. The golfer stated:

"It’s coming—we’re on baby watch officially. I’m good. It was a weird neck spasm thing that came up… I just couldn’t get through the round. I have no restrictions."

The birth of his third child might provide a significant motivation to Jordan Spieth for the season's last golf major, the Open Championship. Spieth even won this tournament in 2017, which was played at Royal Birkdale.

Aside from the kid, Jordan Spieth had another reason for his withdrawal from the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open

Travelers Championship - Previews

While Jordan Spieth's newborn baby was a major reason for his withdrawal, the golfer stated he was also suffering from a neck spasm. On the same episode of the Up and Adams Show, Spieth stated that he had been suffering from a weird neck spasm since the last tournament he competed in.

The three-time major winner said:

"It was a weird neck spasm thing that just came up, and I couldn't get through the round. It was a strange deal. I've got a good team here that I work with. I knew it was gonna be short-lived, and it was only kind of a few days. I've been back to full strength, getting ready for The Open Championship next week, our last major of the year, and then we have our playoffs after that. So a lot of big events left, but yeah, I have no restrictions, which is great."

Jordan Spieth has been dealing with injuries for quite some time. He even had a chronic wrist ailment for which he underwent surgery last summer.

