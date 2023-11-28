Jordan Spieth discloses wrist reinjury post Ryder Cup, adopts intensive physical therapy for recovery

Jordan Spieth is one of the main attractions of the Hero World Challenge as of Thursday, November 30. Spieth took the opportunity to update on his health status, after spending a couple of months without competitive activity.

From the Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas, Jordan Spieth held a press conference on Tuesday, November 28. Spieth revealed that following his Ryder Cup appearance, he had a relapse of the wrist injury he originally suffered last May.

Jordan Spieth suffered from his injury at his home. A visit to the doctor revealed that he was suffering ulnar nerve damage. So said Spieth himself, according to Golf.com:

"After the Ryder Cup I went home and a week later I injured my wrist again, as I did in May, and I was out for another couple weeks. I finally got to the bottom of everything, so I’ve had really good physical therapists and had to add that into my routine in the last couple months, and will continue to."

The nature of his injury involved intense physical therapy rather than rest. This is how Jordan Spieth described it:

“It’s not really a rest or ice thing. It’s not an inflammation thing, which is how I treated it in May thinking it was an acute injury to the wrist. It’s more use it, but don’t overuse it. Listen to it."

He added:

“But I’ve been at full practice for weeks now and here or there when I feel like it gets close to being overdone, gym, practice, combination of a day, then I stay off of it. But I have no reservations on my abilities to just do what I need to do."

A look at Jordan Spieth's injury history

Jordan Spieth, 30, suffered a left forearm injury in 2018 during a weightlifting session at the gym. The injury was diagnosed as bone chip and surgical treatment was suggested, but the player did not opt for that option.

In May 2023 he resented the left wrist, being forced to withdraw from the AT&T Byron Nelson. he was instructed to rest and limited movement, but Spieth only took a week off, as the following week he was playing the PGA Championship.

Spieth played eight other PGA Tour tournaments the rest of the season, as well as the Ryder Cup, after which he re-injured his left hand.

His left forearm and wrist problems have had a serious impact on his career. Suffice it to say that prior to 2018, Spieth had won 11 tournaments on the PGA Tour, three of them majors, while after getting injured, he has only been able to win twice, once in 2021 (Valero Texas Open) and the other in 2022 (RBC Heritage).