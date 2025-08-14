"Jordan Spieth can't hit the ball" - Gary Player shares brutally honest opinion about the American golfer

Jordan Spieth is widely regarded as one of the world's best golfers, although he has not been at his peak in recent years. Spieth has not won a single PGA Tour tournament in the last three years, with his last victory coming at the 2022 RBC Heritage. Gary Player recently shared his opinion on Spieth on The Golf Supply YouTube Channel.

Gary Player commented on the YouTube channel that, while Jordan Spieth is likely one of the best golfers in the world, he still has a long way to go in terms of improvement. Player also stated that Spieth is a fantastic player, but no one has taught him the game better, which is why he cannot strike the golf ball effectively at all. The 89-year-old retired golfer said,

"Jordan Spieth I think is the best golfer in the world but in my opinion he was taught the wrong thing. And he just went downhill. He went downhill…. If you had a man like Ben Hogan teaching Jordan Spieth he would be the best in the world. He’s such a competitor, such a wonderful man. A wonderful guy for golf, the best short game, best course management but he just can’t hit the ball. That is a tragedy."

Jordan Spieth is on the verge of accomplishing one of golf's greatest feats: completing his career grand slam. He has three major championships to his name, with the PGA Championship remaining the only one he has not won. He was heavily touted for the 2025 edition as well, and even Gary Player was in his support before the tournament.

Gary Player once called Jordan Spieth a "Magician"

FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

The 2025 PGA Championship, held at Quail Hollow, was highly anticipated among fans. The golf major before that was the 2025 Masters, which was won by Rory McIlroy, who also completed his career grand slam, making the next major even more anticipated for Spieth. The golfer received so much hype from the fans, and even Gary Player acknowledged him on X.

The senior golfer stated that he hopes Jordan Spieth wins the tournament because he is a magician. The X post stated,

"This week, I am rooting for Jordan Spieth to capture the career Grand Slam. I have been a big fan of Jordan for a long time and do feel he is one of the most talented golfers on Tour right now. He is a magician, especially around the greens. "

The X post continued,

"I’m getting nostalgic thinking about how close together Jack and I accomplished this feat, and Jordan and Rory could do it in the same year, which has never happened! It would be amazing for our game and amplify what it means to win all four Majors. Good luck to all the Touring and PGA professionals competing this week at Quail Hollow! GP"

Unfortunately, Spieth did not have a good tournament at Quail Hollow, finishing with 2 over par after 36 holes and missing the cut. Scottie Scheffler ended up winning the tournament, marking his first major of the 2025 season.

