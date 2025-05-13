"Jordan Spieth has been nowhere" - Golf insider sides with Rory McIlroy leaving behind Phil Mickelson & the 3x Major champ

Rory McIlroy is being backed by golf insiders to win another major before Jordan Spieth or Phil Mickelson complete the career Grand Slam.

On a recent episode of the Fore Play podcast, the hosts discussed the chances of the three-leg major winners completing the Grand Slam. Podcaster Trent Ryan stated (timestamp 1:16:01):

"Rory was always winning, always there, won a couple of tour championships, won the big tournament. Spieth has been nowhere, he's been in the wilderness."

Meanwhile, Samuel Riggs added:

"I think Rory is going to win a Grand Slam again before Spieth, or Phil win a career Grand Slam."

McIlroy secured the career Grand Slam at the 2025 Masters, ending over a decade of near-misses at Augusta National. He became the first golfer since Tiger Woods (2000 Open Championship) to complete the feat.

Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth continues his pursuit at the upcoming PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. His last PGA Tour victory came at the 2022 RBC Heritage. He underwent surgery on his left wrist in August 2023 and has yet to return to the winning circle.

Phil Mickelson is also missing one leg of the Grand Slam. He has six U.S. Open runner-up finishes but has never won the event. Mickelson owns three Masters titles (2004, 2006, 2010), two PGA Championships (2005, 2021), and one Open Championship (2013).

Jordan Spieth looks forward to winning the career Grand Slam at the 2025 PGA Championship

Jordan Spieth will make his 12th start of the 2025 season at this week’s PGA Championship, aiming to complete the career Grand Slam.

Spieth has won three of the four majors: the Masters and U.S. Open in 2015, and the Open Championship in 2017. The PGA Championship remains the only major he hasn’t won. His best finish came in 2015, finishing runner-up at 17-under, three strokes behind Jason Day. He also tied for third in 2019.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Jordan Spieth said (via PGA Tour):

“For me, if I could only win one tournament for the rest of my life, I'd pick this one for that reason.”

He added that he’s confident in his current form:

“I think I’ve been trending really well... I'm getting more confident... feeling like I can play all the ball flights that I'd like to.”

Spieth also acknowledged Rory McIlroy’s recent Masters win as a motivating factor:

"Obviously, watching Rory win after giving it a try for a number of years was inspiring. You could tell it was a harder win than – most of the time he makes it look a lot easier. So that obviously was on the forefront of his mind. Something like that has not been done by many people, and there's a reason why.”

Jordan Spieth has made 10 cuts in 11 events this season, with three top-10 finishes and no wins.

