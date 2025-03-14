Jordan Spieth reveals last week's routine after being 'bummed' about missing the Arnold Palmer Invitational 

Jordan Spieth has weighed in on his mindset after he didn't compete in last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational as he didn't meet the tournament's eligibility criteria. Further, he didn't receive any sponsor exemption to the tournament like he did in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this year.

Ad

Spieth is currently competing in the Players Championship. After the first round, he was asked how "bummed" he was to miss Arnold Palmer Invitational and his routine last week and if it affected his mindset coming in this week. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I was just home. I was in a normal week. I only took one day off. I typically take more than that off, but I liked what I was doing, and I knew exactly what I wanted to accomplish from the Cognizant. So I just took Monday off and then I was right back at it Tuesday. I did a mix of maybe three practice days and three playing days, which is pretty typical at home."

Ad

Trending

Jordan Spieth failed to qualify for the Arnold Palmer Invitational through the Aon Swing 5 despite having a T9 finish at the Cognizant Classic. He added that it was a regular week for him as he arrived at TPC Sawgrass on Sunday afternoon to settle in and follow his routine. He praised the facilities, saying they were among the best in the world.

Talking about missing the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Spieth said:

Ad

"It was tough watching, but I didn't earn my way into the event, so it's a little easier to watch that way. It was fine because, when I missed the BMW and the TOUR Championship last year, that stung more. Just because that's like the whole season. This one, you know, you can't really rely on getting in, you have to play your way in for certainty."

Ad

He tied for fourth in 2021 and 2023 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Jordan Spieth reflects on his first round at the Players Championship 2025

Jordan Spieth scored 2-under 70 in the first round at the Players Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He scored two birdies, two eagles against a double bogey, and three bogeys. He is tied for 31st with Will Zalatoris, Collin Morikawa, and Keegan Bradley.

Ad

Talking about his round, he said in the same press conference:

"Yeah, I got off to a dream start, and then I just wasn't very tight off the tee today, and out here eventually that will hurt you. But I battled really well on my second nine. Posting 2-under when out here a lot of times for me when I'm a little off I've shot over par in the first round and really feel behind."

Ad

"Been driving the ball pretty well. Today was not one of those days, so I'll go try to tighten it up and hit more fairways tomorrow," he added.

Jordan Spieth has odds of +7500 to win the tournament, as per FanDuel. He is currently four strokes behind leaders, Lucas Grover, J.J. Spaun, and Camillo Villegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback