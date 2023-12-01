Jordan Spieth's friend-turned-caddie faces ‘unusual’ on-course ‘beer’ agreement

The 2023 Hero World Challenge is currently underway, and Jordan Spieth's caddie Michael Greller is not at his side this weekend. Due to his unavailability, Spieth asked his friend Eric Leyendecker to caddie for him at the event. Needless to say, it was quite a rollercoaster ride, not for Leyendecker but for Spieth.

Starting alongside Tiger Woods was wild enough as it is, but Spieth's final score of 4-under-par came with its own set of challenges. Over the 18 hole course, the golfer shot six birdies, two eagles, four bogeys and even one double bogey.

Spieth's six birdies and two eagles, which was good news for him, is not-so-great news for his caddie. According to Golf Monthly, Jordan Spieth and his caddie Eric Leyendecker have an agreement that for each birdie Spieth makes, Leyendecker will drink a beer at the Dallas Cowboys game on Thursday against the Seahawks. Naturally, an eagle would sum up to two beers.

Eric Leyendecker is Jordan Spieth's old friend and former teammate. They have known each other for quite a long time and were even seen sharing practice rounds. They were pictured having a good time on the course at the Hero World Challenge.

Jordan Spieth talks about his hilarious roller coaster of a round at the 2023 Hero World Challenge

While Spieth did not talk about the bet in the post-round interview on day 1, he did end up talking about the kind of round he had. Alongside teeing it up with Woods, Spieth had an eventful day at the Hero World Challenge. Speaking via Golf Monthly, he said:

"It was an electric factory out there. Some rusty putting, a couple toe balls and then a lot of really, really good stuff. So all in all I would have probably signed for 4-under when I was warming up today, I just didn't think I'd get there this way."

With the way Spieth is playing, it seems that Leyendecker has quite a big task ahead of him. Jordan Spieth is currently leading the tournament after 10 holes on day 2. Spieth is looking to get back into form after he faced a wrist injury post the Ryder Cup and underwent intense rehabilitation for it.