Josh Allen talks about his bet with Tom Brady after beating him at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Josh Allen had a small bet with Tom Brady at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament. Allen teamed up with Keith Mitchell at the PGA Tour event and Brady played with Keegan Bradley. Interestingly, Allen, who has a handicap of nine in golf, had a better finish at the tournament than Brady.

Allen and Mitchell finished in a tie for sixth place, while Brady and Bradley settled in T20. Allen had a two-stroke lead over Brady.

Following Friday's round of the tournament, Allen opened up about his performance and also about the game in his interview with the media. The Buffalo Bills' quarterback revealed that he had a "minor bet" with Tom Brady and was happy to beat him. Although he regretted not doing it on a football field, Allen was filled with "some good pride" that at least he did it.

Speaking about finishing over Tom Brady at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Allen said (via The Buffalo News):

“It feels real good. We had a minor bet, not monetary, but some good pride and some other things. Felt good to beat him. Wish I would have (had) that happen on the football field, but we'll take it where we can get it with him.”

Allen and Mitchell were impressive in the second round of the tournament when they shot 61 and jumped 45 positions on the leaderboard to finish in a tie for sixth place. Meanwhile, Brady and Bradley shot 66 in the second round and slipped down two positions to settle for the 20th-place tie.

Rory McIlroy and Jeff Rhodes won the event with a score of under 17. They played two rounds of 63 and 64.

Tom Brady and Josh Allen engaged in friendly banter at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

During the first round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Josh Allen and Tom Brady shared some good laughs on the greens. While discussing their golf handicaps, the NFL superstars were engaged in friendly banter.

Following the opening round of the tournament, Brady and Allen talked for a while and discussed their golfing skills. Allen revealed that his handicap was nine, which was a surprise for Brady, who was not expecting that.

Hearing Allen's handicap, Brady said:

"Nine? You're 27 years old."

Allen immediately replied by saying:

"You're retired."

However, Brady defended himself, saying that he was 46 and needed more strokes to play.

"I'm 46. I need more strokes," said Brady.

You can check out the conversation between the NFL stars below:

In the final two rounds of the AT&T Pebble Becah, only the professional golfers would compete to win the winner's share of the purse of $20 million. The fourth and final round of the tournament would take place on Sunday, February 4.