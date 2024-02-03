Watch: 7x NFL winner Tom Brady hits a shocking tee shot at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

NFL player Tom Brady teed it up this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, playing with professional golfer and close friend Keegan Bradley in the first two rounds of the competition. Brady has been having fun in retirement and is frequently seen playing golf on the greens. He is not new to the game, however, he is still learning it.

A video of the NFL player from the second round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am recently circulated on social media. On its X (formerly Twitter) account, Barstool Sports uploaded a video of Brady, 46, making a failed attempt at a potentially good shot.

The video shows Brady take a not-so-amazing shot. He hit the ball but rather than travelling a few yards, the ball barely went a few metres.

Taking a jibe at the NFL star, Barstool Sports wrote in the caption:

"Tom Brady is One of Us."

The NFL star joined the fun and reshared the clip on his social media account with the caption:

"Driver was off the rack. Turns out they don’t do breakfast balls at Pebble."

Tom Brady has been impressive with his game in the past. He played in The Match and hit some good shots. In the 2020 edition of the golf series, he made a birdie from 100 yards at the par-5 7th hole of the prestigious Medalist Golf Club.

You can check out the video of Tom Brady's impressive shot below:

How was Tom Brady's outing at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

Tom Brady and teammate Keegan Bradley finished in a tie for 20th place at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Rory McIlroy and Jeff Rhodes won the Pro-Am tournament at Pebble Beach with a score of under 17. They finished one stroke ahead of Matt Fitzpatrick/George Still, Matthieu Pavon/Pascal Grizot and Patrick Cantlay/Egon Durban.

Here is the leaderboard for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

1 Rory Mcllroy and Jeff Rhodes -17

T2 Matthew Fitzpatrick and George Still -16

T2 Matthieu Pavon and Pascal Grizot -16

T2 Patrick Cantlay and Egon Durban -16

5 Thomas Detry and Rich Petit -15

T6 Erik van Rooyen and Dan Rose -14

T6 Emiliano Grillo and Pau Gasol -14

T6 Keith Mitchell and Josh Allen 14

T6 Scottie Scheffler and David Abeles -14

T6 Sahith Theegala and Shantanu Narayen -14

T6 Webb Simpson and Jerry Yang -14

T12 Adam Schenk and Patrick Zalupski -13

T12 Si Woo Kim and Thomas Laffont -13

T12 Xander Schauffele and Steve Squeri -13

T12 Beau Hossler and Aaron Rodgers -13

T12 Ben Griffin and Jim Kavanaugh -13

T12 Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Nikesh Arora -13

T12 Rickie Fowler and Heidi Ueberroth -13

T12 Sam Ryder and Michael McCarthy -13

T20 Hardy and Phillip McCrorie (a) (SH) -12

T20 Keegan Bradley and Tom Brady (a) (PB) -12

T20 Wyndham Clark and Noto (a) (PB) -12

T20 Ludvig Åberg and Dermot Desmond (a) (PB) -12

T20 Montgomery and Harrison (a) (SH) -12

T20 Tommy Fleetwood and Johnson (a) (PB) -12

T20 McCarthy and McElfresh (a) (SH): -12