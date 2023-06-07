"Just an absolute backstab to Tiger" - Fans react to claims of Tiger Woods being unaware of the PGA Tour LIV Golf merger

While the golfing world is still reeling from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger, there is a gap that cannot be overlooked. Tiger Woods was reportedly unaware of Jay Monahan's choice to partner with LIV Golf until he read about it in the morning.

The PGA Tour has joined up with the daring upstarts of LIV Golf, forming an alliance that will reshape the landscape of the sport forever.

Tiger Woods, who was opposed to LIV Golf, and endorsed Jay Monahan's decision to ban the players who attempted to play on the Saudi circuit, was not invited to the meeting.

TWLEGION made the claim on Twitter, writing:

"Todd Lewis reports that Tiger Woods was unaware of the merger until this morning."

Todd Lewis reports that Tiger Woods was unaware of the merger until this morning

Fans called it an 'absolute backstab' to Woods, who neglected a million-dollar contract to stay loyal to the PGA Tour.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Just an absolute backstab to tiger and rory and quite frankly the whole pga tour players. now players are thinking “why didn’t i take the liv offer” what a disgrace."

just an absolute backstab to tiger and rory and quite frankly the whole pga tour players. now players are thinking "why didn't i take the liv offer" what a disgrace

Another added:

"Both Tiger and Rory said if Norman not involved things could get done,I just seen a report, NORMAN OUT !!!!"

Both Tiger and Rory said if Norman not involved things could get done,I just seen a report, NORMAN OUT !!!!

Some claimed that Tiger Woods' retirement is imminent.

"Betting that will be the end of Tiger Woods and the PGA tour...retirement is now imminent."

Gripped by the cruel hand of injury, the 15-time major winner finds himself navigating a path fraught with uncertainty to return to the golf course.

Betting that will be the end of Tiger Woods and the PGA tour...retirement is now imminent.

Yet someone jotted that the CEO of LIV Golf, Greg Norman was also unaware of the merger. He wrote:

"If Greg Norman was unaware, why would tiger be aware?"

Tiger Woods did not comment on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf Merger

Tiger Woods has yet to comment on the merger of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. Several players have spoken out about the decision since it was made public on Tuesday, June 6, but Woods, the PGA Tour's face, has kept silent.

The five-time Masters champion turned down a near-billion-dollar deal with LIV Golf to remain loyal to Jay Monahan and the PGA Tour amid the advent of the controversial series backed by Saudi Arabia. But now his devotion has been compromised, with everyone waiting for the legend to weigh in on the new LIV Golf and PGA Tour collaboration.

Tiger Woods and Jay Monahan during The Genesis Invitational - Previews (Image via Getty)

Tiger Woods last competed in the Masters in April and subsequently withdrew from the PGA Championship and US Open in May. He has been recovering from a leg injury and is rarely seen on golf courses.

Like Tiger Woods, his best friend and business partner, Rory McIlroy, the current World No.3 golfer, is poised to address the merger. McIlroy and Woods have been the PGA Tour's supporters, but have been kept in the dark about the shocking declaration of civil war peace.

Rory McIlroy will compete in the RBC Canadian Open and will have a press conference before the start of the tournament on Wednesday, June 7.

