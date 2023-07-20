“Just attempting this shot is insanity”: Sepp Straka sends golf fans into meltdown with an insane chip shot over bunker at Open Championship 2023

Sepp Straka is currently at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club playing in the 151st Open Championship 2023. He put a gritty birdie that got the got fans into a nutshell.
The video of the shot was shared by Sky Sports Golf on their Twitter handle. Straka who was playing with a score of +1 punch-chipped a shot that beautifully drove into the hole.
Here is the video:
A Twitter user named Kyle Porter also shared the video and wrote in his caption,
"Imagine even *trying* this hot."
Golf fans jumped into the comment section of Kyle Porter and shared pretty amazing reactions. One of the fans wrote that attempting the shot is 'insanity'. The comment read:
"Reminded me of the Noren shot on the 17th during the Dunhill a couple of years ago ... just attempting this shot is insanity and then you pull it off."
Another fan wrote asking if that was a bunker. He added that he saw the end of the broadcast replay and could not realize it was a bunker shot.
The comment section has surged with a wave of 'insane' remarks. Fans could not believe Sepp Straka's excellence even through their eyes. Some events called it the 'shot of the tournament'.
Here are some top comments from Kyle Porter's comment section that praised Sepp Straka's unbelievable shot:
Where is Sepp Straka placed on the Open Championship 2023 leaderboard?
The 30-year-old Austrian professional golfer is playing in the Open Championship for the second time in his career. Last year, he did not manage to make the cut at the oldest major tournament.
However, at the Open Championship 2023, he is having a pretty decent time at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, currently standing at T32 on the leaderboard.
Here is the leaderboard of the tournament (as of writing):
- T1 - Christo Lamprecht
- T1 - Tommy Fleetwood
- T1 - Emiliano Grillo
- T4 - Antoine Rozner
- T4 - Adrian Otaegui
- T4 - Brian Harman
- T7 - Stewart Cink
- T7 - Wyndham Clark
- T7 - Alex Noren
- T7 - Max Homa
- T7 - Shubhankar Sharma
- T12 - Matthew Jordan
- T12 - Jordan Spieth
- T12 - Kim Si-woo
- T12 - Alexander Bjork
- T12 - Guido Migliozzi
- T12 - Michael Stewart
- T18 - Patrick Reed
- T18 - Thomas Pieters
- T18 - Hideki Matsuyama
- T18 - Patrick Cantlay
- T18 - Scottie Scheffler
- T18 - Brooks Koepka
- T18 - Richard Bland
- T18 - Xander Schauffele
- T18 - Romain Langasque
- T18 - David Lingmerth
- T18 - Im Sung-jae
- T18 - Keegan Bradley
- T18 - Oliver Wilson
- T18 - Viktor Hovland
- T32 - Sepp Straka
- T32 - Lucas Herbert
- T32 - Joost Luiten
- T32 - J. T. Poston
- T32 - Justin Smith
- T32 - Seamus Power
- T32 - Nicolai Hojgaard
- T32 - Marcel Siem
- T32 - Laurie Canter
- T32 - Rory McIlroy
- T32 - Matthew Southgate
- T32 - Zack Fischer
- T32 - Min Woo Lee
- T32 - Thriston Lawrence
- T32 - Tyrrell Hatton
The final leaderboard of the Open Championship will be updated once the round ends.