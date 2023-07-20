“Just attempting this shot is insanity”: Sepp Straka sends golf fans into meltdown with an insane chip shot over bunker at Open Championship 2023

Sepp Straka is currently at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club playing in the 151st Open Championship 2023. He put a gritty birdie that got the got fans into a nutshell.

The video of the shot was shared by Sky Sports Golf on their Twitter handle. Straka who was playing with a score of +1 punch-chipped a shot that beautifully drove into the hole.

Here is the video:

A Twitter user named Kyle Porter also shared the video and wrote in his caption,

"Imagine even *trying* this hot."

Golf fans jumped into the comment section of Kyle Porter and shared pretty amazing reactions. One of the fans wrote that attempting the shot is 'insanity'. The comment read:

"Reminded me of the Noren shot on the 17th during the Dunhill a couple of years ago ... just attempting this shot is insanity and then you pull it off."

Shane Bacon @shanebacon

pic.twitter.com/icEf9T9UK2 @KylePorterCBS Reminded me of the Noren shot on the 17th during the Dunhill a couple of years ago ... just attempting this shot is insanity and then you pull it off.

Another fan wrote asking if that was a bunker. He added that he saw the end of the broadcast replay and could not realize it was a bunker shot.

Chief Knockahoma 🏆🏆 @ItsChiefToYou @KylePorterCBS Is that over a bunker?? I didnt realize that. I caught the tail end of the shot replay on the broadcast. Holy smokes!!

The comment section has surged with a wave of 'insane' remarks. Fans could not believe Sepp Straka's excellence even through their eyes. Some events called it the 'shot of the tournament'.

Here are some top comments from Kyle Porter's comment section that praised Sepp Straka's unbelievable shot:

RMF @rmofo83 @KylePorterCBS shot of the tournament

Where is Sepp Straka placed on the Open Championship 2023 leaderboard?

The 30-year-old Austrian professional golfer is playing in the Open Championship for the second time in his career. Last year, he did not manage to make the cut at the oldest major tournament.

However, at the Open Championship 2023, he is having a pretty decent time at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, currently standing at T32 on the leaderboard.

Here is the leaderboard of the tournament (as of writing):

T1 - Christo Lamprecht

T1 - Tommy Fleetwood

T1 - Emiliano Grillo

T4 - Antoine Rozner

T4 - Adrian Otaegui

T4 - Brian Harman

T7 - Stewart Cink

T7 - Wyndham Clark

T7 - Alex Noren

T7 - Max Homa

T7 - Shubhankar Sharma

T12 - Matthew Jordan

T12 - Jordan Spieth

T12 - Kim Si-woo

T12 - Alexander Bjork

T12 - Guido Migliozzi

T12 - Michael Stewart

T18 - Patrick Reed

T18 - Thomas Pieters

T18 - Hideki Matsuyama

T18 - Patrick Cantlay

T18 - Scottie Scheffler

T18 - Brooks Koepka

T18 - Richard Bland

T18 - Xander Schauffele

T18 - Romain Langasque

T18 - David Lingmerth

T18 - Im Sung-jae

T18 - Keegan Bradley

T18 - Oliver Wilson

T18 - Viktor Hovland

T32 - Sepp Straka

T32 - Lucas Herbert

T32 - Joost Luiten

T32 - J. T. Poston

T32 - Justin Smith

T32 - Seamus Power

T32 - Nicolai Hojgaard

T32 - Marcel Siem

T32 - Laurie Canter

T32 - Rory McIlroy

T32 - Matthew Southgate

T32 - Zack Fischer

T32 - Min Woo Lee

T32 - Thriston Lawrence

T32 - Tyrrell Hatton

The final leaderboard of the Open Championship will be updated once the round ends.