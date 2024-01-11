Just days after Tiger Woods split, Nike announce surprise collaboration with Brooks Koepka’s LIV Golf team

Just a few days after their high-profile split with Tiger Woods, Nike is working with another golfer - Brooks Koepka. The LIV Golf star is already sponsored by them and frequently wears their logo on his hat. Now, he'll have it on his feet along with his team name down there.

Nike didn't spend much time waiting around after their split with Woods. While Koepka was already signed on to the brand, he and his teammates will have custom shoes to wear - a first for LIV.

Golf Digest posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"It appears that Nike and Brooks Koepka's Smash GC have some big plans afoot... Pun certainly intended."

Expand Tweet

Koepka's Smash GC, one of LIV Golf's 13 teams, will be featured in a collaboration with Nike. The team will have sponsored shoes with the Nike logo and the team logo on them as well, one of the more high-profile collaborations in golf right now.

Expand Tweet

This prompts questions of what's next for both Koepka and Nike. It's apparent that the brand has no plans to remove itself from the sport of golf even after the PGA Tour star left their ranks. They've got Koepka and others and seem to be doing just fine.

Nike going with Smash GC after Tiger Woods split

Nike and Tiger Woods officially split a few days ago. It hasn't been very long since they bid each other adieu, with Woods saying in a statement:

"Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world. The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever."

They wished him well on his way, too. It creates a void in both their portfolios. Now, Woods is in need of a sponsor and some believe he might have a bit of trouble moving on from Nike.

Tiger Woods and Nike split ways

Nike also had a major void to fill, one that hasn't been there since they officially partnered up in 1996. Nevertheless, they're intent on moving forward by working with Brooks Koepka's Smash GC and creating a pretty interesting shoe collaboration to kickstart their future.