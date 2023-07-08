“Just really with the sea”: Irish amateur golfer Aine Donegan cites similarities between Pebble Beach and Lahinch Golf Club

Irish amateur golfer Aine Donegan has made quite an impressive debut at the US Women's Open. The amateur golfer did not even think that she would be here a few months ago. Now she has made the cut and sits T11 going into Round 3 of the event.

In her opening round, Aine Fonegan shot a three under 69, quickly catching the eye of the audience. Donegan plays out of Lahinch Golf Club and is a student at Louisiana State University. Coming to the US Women's Open is a dream come true for her.

Donegan stated that The Pebble Beach Golf Links course reminds her of the Lahinch course, as she finds many similarities between the two. Speaking about her golf club, she said:

"Yeah, just really with the sea to be honest. A little bit of the wind too. I know Paddy and everyone in Lahinch is probably watching this at home. Even today I've seen people out here with Lahinch tops on and I'm very proud of the club I'm from. There's probably a lot of people that have played here as well."

Aine Donegan's dream debut at the US Women's Open

Aine Donegan did not expect to be at the 2023 US Open. She played in the qualifying event after her friend told her about the event taking place close by.

"Anna who goes to Auburn in Alabama, she called me up about a month before the qualifer and she said, 'There's a US Open qualifer about 20 minutes from my uncle's house, do you want to come and play?'"

The qualifying turned out to be quite successful for Aine Donegan, who finished second and claimed one of the two spots available. Now, she is at Pebble Beach and sits in T11, ahead of several pro golfers. She said that she will take it one shot at a time, and enjoy her weekend at the Open.

"I said 'fine, we can make a trip out of it and go play a few other courses here as well'. Luckily on the day I made the top 2. I came second and the next thing you know I'm here at Pebble Beach. "

Despite it being a rather unexpected qualification, Donegan impressed at the tournament.

Poll : 0 votes