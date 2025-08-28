“Just taking his time to react” - Fans hilariously mock Patrick Cantlay’s reaction to Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup call

Keegan Bradley has announced his six captain's picks for the upcoming US Ryder Cup team: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, and Sam Burns. However, it didn't go well with fans, who started targeting one of the captain's picks, Patrick Catalay, on X.Golf reporter Mark Harris shared a post on X alongside a picture of Patrick Cantlay on August 27. His words seemed sarcastic, as he chose an image of Cantlay without any expression. The caption talked about Cantlay being excited to play at the Ryder Cup:&quot;Patrick Cantlay is absolutely THRILLED to represent his country at the Ryder Cup. You can feel the excitement through the screen.&quot;A fan joked about Cantlay's reaction, commenting:&quot;Just taking his time to react.&quot;One of the users also shared a post on X, captioning it as:&quot;The last thing you see before your company announces mass layoffs.&quot;Another one shared four screenshots of the memes made on this post, writing:&quot;Top 4 Zoom jokes of the day #aggregator.&quot;One user penned a joke in the form of a conversation between Cam Young, Ben Griffin, Patrick Cantlay, and Collin Morikawa:&quot;Cantlay: Finance. Is actually proficient in ExcelCam: some IT guy who just spent 4 days fixing a Teams integration issue (he hates Teams)Ben: Overly, energetic Product Manager. Uses a standup desk.Collin: Intense BizDev guy. Drives a blacked out Model X&quot;One of the fans went a step ahead and commented:&quot;Worst pick in history.&quot;Image via X-@markharrisAdded to that, Patrick Cantlay was slammed for slow play at the Tour Championship recently.Patrick Cantlay called out for slow play after the Tour Championship lossPatrick Cantlay came up short at the 2025 Tour Championship on Sunday, and his slow play became a big talking point. The former FedEx Cup winner finished tied for second with Russell Henley, three shots behind Tommy Fleetwood, who won at East Lake. Cantlay shot a 1-over 71 with four birdies, three bogeys, and a double bogey.Playing in the final group with Fleetwood, the pair was put on the clock on the back nine after falling a hole behind. That’s when fans started noticing Cantlay’s pace even more. On the par-four 13th, he took 23 seconds from address to hit his tee shot, which drew heavy criticism. Many fans said his slow routine broke the flow of the round and may have cost him momentum. Fleetwood kept his composure and pulled away in the closing holes, while Cantlay slipped back, missing out on a chance at the title.Additionally, Phil Mickelson also called out Cantlay’s slow play at the Tour Championship. On X, he joked that Cantlay shuffled his right foot 26 times before hitting the ball, which adds up to almost a thousand shuffles in one round. Mickelson said that’s more calf raises than he would ever do and added that golfers should be seen as athletes for doing this.